Budget 2022: Paytm Founder Lauds Centre's Announcement On Digital Rupee; 'CBDC Jai Ho'

After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared in her Budget speech that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will start issuing digital currency from 2022-23, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma welcomed the move, calling it an 'incredible announcement of Budget 2022.'

#CBDC जय हो ! 🇮🇳

What an incredible announcement of #Budget2022 🚀🚀🚀 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) February 1, 2022

Digital Rupee to give big boost to digital economy: FM Sitharaman

The digital currency by the Reserve Bank of India will be based on blockchain, the technology behind Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies. As per Finance Minister Sitharaman's announcement, this would pave way for a more efficient and cheaper currency management system. However, no clarity on the future of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies was provided. This comes at a time when the Central government is planning to bring a robust policy to curb the misuse of cryptocurrency.

"The introduction of Central Bank digital currency will give a big boost to the digital economy. Digital currency will also be a more cheaper and efficient currency management system. It is therefore proposed to introduce Digital Rupee - using blockchain and other technologies - to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India, starting 2022-23," FM Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget.

It is important to note that at the Republic Economic Summit in November 2021, Union MoS Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar had hinted at the introduction of an official digital currency.

The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021

The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 was listed for getting passed in the Winter session of Parliament, last year. It was aimed at creating a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India. The bill also sought to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India except for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses. However, the Centre deferred the introduction of this bill for the foreseeable future.

India's economic growth estimated at 9.27%

FM Nirmala Sitharaman informed while starting the presentation of Union Budget that India's growth is estimated to be 9.27% in the current year, adding that it is highest among all large economies.

The Finance Minister also said that India's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' will focus on complementing the micro and macro economy, promoting digital economy, and private and public investments.