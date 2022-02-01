After presenting the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in an exclusive interview with DD News mentioned that when ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme) was launched, people were doubtful of the scheme offering employment opportunities, but they were proved wrong. The Finance Minister stated that according to an independent study, the scheme helped save jobs in the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, "When ECGLS was launched, people were doubtful about the scheme offering an employment opportunity. According to an independent study, MSME employees were not fired during the recent times of COVID."

Speaking of providing employment opportunities, the Finance Minister said, "Apart from PLI expansion, food processing sectors, and start-ups, also many small MSME units are the mediums through which employment opportunities are increased."

During the Budget speech, it was mentioned that the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, with the potential to create 60 lakh new jobs.

Nirmala Sitharaman briefs press on employment opportunities

Addressing a press conference post Budget announcement, the Finance Minister said, "Pandemic snatched away so many jobs across the world. Our Atmanirbhar Bharat Package saved the jobs of a lot of people. We are trying to help those who lost their jobs, through various schemes. I am not denying but it is not fair to say that we didn't do anything."

"We're taking several steps to tackle these (unemployment & inflation) issues. Our government didn't allow inflation to go double-digit. Yes, it breached the 6% limit for a month but never crossed it. However, before 2014 it was always in the range of 10,11,12,13," she added.

Union Budget 2022

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1, presented the Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament. The key takeaways from the presentation include a national programme for mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Union Finance Minister also announced the auction of the 5G spectrum in 2022 and further proposed setting up 75 digital banking units in 75 districts. In her Budget speech, FM Nirmala Sitharaman also brought virtual currencies like cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens under the tax net.

Image: ANI