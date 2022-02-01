Budget 2022: PM Modi Hails 'people-friendly, Progressive Budget'; Explains NE Infra Push

Hailing Union Budget (2022-23), PM Modi on Tuesday, termed a pro-people budget that tackled current issues of all sections of society. Highlighting the infrastructure push in North-East states, he explained that it would help stop locals' migration for jobs, tackle national security issues and promote tourism in hilly regions. Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget (2022-23) in Lok Sabha, generating mixed reactions.

PM Modi: 'Pro-people Budget'

"This budget brings in new hopes and opportunities for the people. It strengthens the economy. It has a push for more infrastructure, more investment, more growth, and more jobs. There is also a new provision of green jobs which ensures a bright future for youth. It focuses on solving current issues and helps all sections of society," said PM Modi in a video address.

Listing the salient features of the budget, PM Modi added, "There is a focus on pan India internet connectivity with 5G rollout. Special steps have been taken for the welfare of farmers living on Ganges' banks, pushing chemical-free farming, cleaning the Ganges. New policies for MSMEs and 68% capital procurement budget for Defence will boost Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

Highlighting the push for North-East India development, he said, "New policies for hill states were announced to stop the migration of locals for jobs from Himachal, Uttarakhand, North-East. This will make our hilly regions - which are important for national security - more vibrant. Parvatmala project for road connectivity in hill states". He concluded, "This budget is people friendly and progressive and I thank FM Nirmala Sitharaman and her team".

Union Budget 2022

Delivering her shortest (91-minute) Union Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures - Kisan drones, an RBI crypto coin, tax on digital assets, rollout of 5G spectrum, river linking, infrastructure push, E-passports, Defence manufacturing. Promising LIC privatisation soon, Sitharaman also expanded MSMEs allocation by Rs 6000 crores, allocation of Rs 1500 crores to north-eastern states, e-passports by 2022-23, expanded allocations to tap water connections, Housing schemes, new SEZ act, National Tele-Mental health program, Rs 19,500 cr allotment for solar modules, 100% post offices linked to banks. The FM also did not hike income taxes, reduced tax deduction limit, hiked tax incentives for startups, delayed updated tax returns. The Finance Minister stated that the Union Budget will provide a blueprint for 'Amrutkaal' (2022-2047) as India progresses to 100th year of Independence.