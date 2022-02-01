Budget 2022 Pushes Aatmanirbharta In Defence: 68% Internal Procurement, Startups To Do R&D

At a time when India's presence in the world atmosphere is more profound than ever, the Ministry of Finance of the Central government during the Budget 2022 presentation in Parliament announced a plan to boost the Defence sector. Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman stressed the implementation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the arena of armed forces. "Our government is committed to reducing imports and promoting Aatmanirbharta in the armed forces," she said.

FM's announcements for Defence Sector

68% of the capital procurement budget will be earmarked for domestic industries for 2022-23, up from 58% in 2021-22

Defence R&D will be opened up for industries, start-ups and academia with 25 per cent of the R&D budget earmarked

Private industry will be encouraged to take up the design and development of military platforms and equipment in collaboration with DRDO and other organizations through the SPB model

An independent modal umbrella body will be set up for wide-ranging testing and certification requirements

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Defence expert Anil Gaur said," This is a very welcome step. Being Aatmanirbhar in defence will make us independent. If we keep importing defence equipment, we will never become Aatmanirbhar."

Rajnath Singh on Budget for Defence Sector

Congratulating Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting an 'excellent' Union Budget 2022-23, Rajnath Singh said," It is a Budget which would give a fillip to ‘Make in India’, boost demand and build capacities for a stronger, prosperous and confident India. The Budget outlines the Government’s focus on Atamnirbharata and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision for development and pro-people reforms. It is a growth-oriented Budget focused on harnessing the energies of New India."

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Defence Minister hailed substantial amounts being allocated towards Research and Development in several sectors including Defence. He also hailed the proposal to reserve 25 per cent of the R&D Budget for Startups and Private entities is an excellent move.

"The 68 per cent of the defence capital procurement budget has been allocated towards local procurement. It is in line with the ‘Vocal for Local’ push and it will certainly boost the domestic defence industries," Rjanth Singh further wrote.