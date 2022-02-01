After former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday lamented that the Union Budget 2022 speech was the most capitalist speech to be ever read by a Finance Minister, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development and Electronics & Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar lambasted the former FM, stating that Chidambaram should be "the last person who should wax eloquent about economic management."

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, the Union Minister said, "I think for a man who built the edifice of crony capitalism, lived through it, destroyed the economy from 2008 to 2014, in my opinion, should be the last person who should wax eloquent about economic management. Having done what he did, during his tenure, to the Indian economy, (he) should be the last person to talk about capitalism, because, under his watch, we had the crony capitalism that Independent India had never seen before. If he wants to embarrass himself, it is his right. I would not pay heed to a man who has a dismal track record."

Further attacking the previous Congress-led UPA government and its political strategy, Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated, "Our political strategy is we believe in sustainable economic growth and change, in things that take time to play out. Since June 2020, Congress went on and on saying the economy will implode. They have been invested in this."

'Most capitalist speech to be ever read by an FM' : P Chidambaram

Earlier during the day, reacting to the Union Budget 2022, Chidambaram said FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech was "the most capitalist speech to be ever read by an FM". He added, "The word 'poor' occurs only twice in para 6 and we thank FM for remembering that there are poor people in this country. People will reject this capitalist budget."

"I was astonished, shocked that the Finance Minister was outlining a plan for the next 25 years. (The) Government seems to believe that the present does not need any attention and the public can be asked to wait patiently until 'Amrit Kaal' dawns. This is mocking the people of India," Chidambaram continued.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022, which emphasised on PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action.

Union Budget 2022: Big announcements on taxes and GST

Both Centre and States government employees' tax deduction limit to be increased from 10% to 14% to help the social security benefits of state government employees and bring them at par with the Central government employees.

Any income from the transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except the cost of acquisition. Corporate surcharge to be reduced from 12% to 7%.

Tax deduction limit to be reduced for central government employees from 18% to 15% in their contribution to NPAs.

The gross GST collections for the month of January 2022 are Rs 1,40,986 crore which is the highest since the inception of GST.

Customs duty on cut and polished diamonds, gems to be reduced to 5%.

India's economic growth estimated to be 9.27%

During the Budget session, FM Nirmala Sitharaman informed that India's growth is estimated to be at 9.27% in the current year, adding that it is highest among all large economies. She also said that India's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' will focus on complementing micro and macro economies, promoting digital economy, and private and public investments.