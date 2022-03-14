Budget 2022: Second Part Of Budget Session Begins Today; Here's What's On Govt's Agenda

The second part of the Parliament's Budget session begins today and the Opposition is set to corner the government on a range of issues, including rising unemployment, reduction in the interest rate on employees' provident fund, and the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

While the upcoming budget session has many highlights here are some of the key proposals on the government's agenda.

FM Sitharaman to present Jammu & Kashmir Budget

The Centre's top agenda would be getting Parliament's approval for the budgetary proposals of Jammu & Kashmir. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the J&K Budget in Parliament on Monday, March 14. She will present a statement of "estimated receipts and expenditure of the Union Territory for the year 2022-23". The Minister is expected to take up the matter for discussion in the post-lunch sitting of the House.

EAM Jaishankar to make a statement on Russia-Ukraine war

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his statement in the second part of the Budget Session in Parliament, will speak about India's stand with respect to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. He will also speak about Operation Ganga, the rescue operation launched by the Government of India to evacuate its citizens from the war zone in Ukraine. So far, India has been able to rescue around 20,000 stranded citizens through 80 special evacuation flights.

Constitution (Scheduled tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill

The government has also listed the Constitution (Scheduled tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha. The Bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha in August 2021. The Constitution empowers the President to specify the Scheduled Tribes (STs) in various states and union territories. It also permits Parliament to modify this list of notified STs. The Bill has been introduced to give effect to modifications proposed by the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Oppn to raise matters on inflation, unemployment, EPFO & Ukraine

The Opposition is set to corner the BJP-led government on a range of issues, including rising unemployment, a reduction in the interest rate on employees' provident funds, and MSP for farmers as promised by the government

On Saturday, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) decided to slash the interest rate on employees' provident funds from 8.5 percent to 8.1 percent.

Apart from unemployment and cut in EPF, Opposition leaders are also expected to demand a statement from the Centre on the evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine. The Opposition had slammed the government over the "delay" in rescuing the students caught in the war zone.

Budget session 2022: What's new?

The second part of the Budget session starts on Monday and will continue till April 8. Rajya Sabha will get additional 19 hours of business time in the second part of the Budget session of Parliament. The House will sit from 11 am till 6 pm during the scheduled 19 sittings.

The first part of this budget session with 10 sittings concluded on February 11, 2022, with the House reporting productivity of 101.40 per cent.

The second part of the Budget session follows the results of the five state Assembly elections, in which the BJP retained control of four states: Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. AAP in a historic first won the elections in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies)