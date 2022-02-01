Budget 2022: Smriti Irani Praises PM & FM For Futuristic 'Amrit Kaal' Blueprint

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for laying the blueprint for India’s Amrit Kaal, which is said to be the period when Indian economy focuses on a 25-year growth.

The Union Minister took to Twitter, where she congratulated the Prime Minister and Finance Minister for the futuristic Budget. She wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on a bold Amtanirbhar Bharat Budget that lays the groundwork for India's Amrit Kaal. She further stated that India will be at the core of the rising global economy if it focuses on multimodal infrastructure and new investment opportunities.

Congratulations to PM @narendramodi Ji & FM @nsitharaman Ji for a futuristic #AatmaNirbharBharatKaBudget laying the blueprint for India’s Amrit Kaal. Emphasis on multi-modal infra & newer avenues for investment will position India at the center of the emerging global economy. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 1, 2022

India has become the world's third-largest startup ecosystem

During the budget, it was also stated that with 14,000 recognised startups and 44 unicorns in 2021, India has become the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. Talking about the Atmanirbhar Bharat in Defence during the Budget Speech, the Finance Minister stated that the government is committed to minimising imports and encouraging the use of Atmanirbharta in military equipment.

In 2022-23, the domestic industry will receive 68% of the capital procurement budget, up from 58% in 2021-22. In the meantime, private industry, startups, and academics will get 25% of the Defence Research and Development budget.

The Finance Minister also emphasised on the telecommunication industry, stating that 5G technology has the potential to promote growth and create jobs. Private telecom companies would be able to bring up 5G mobile services between 2022 and 2023, thanks to required spectrum auctions scheduled for 2022.

What is Amrit Kaal?

The emphasis on Aatmanirbhar Bharat comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, back in October, dubbed the next 25 years as 'Amrit Kaal', claiming that the country will make progress toward achieving the resolutions made for Aatmanirbhar Bharat during this time.

During 'Amrit Kaal', the nation will work towards achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat resolutions over the next 25 years. According to the Prime Minister, the government is currently working to improve good governance or pro-people pro-active governance. The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of modern technology, claiming that the new India innovates, initiates, and executes new ideas.

Image: PTI