Delivering her shortest (91-minute) Union Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Centre's 2022-23 Budget on Tuesday in Lok Sabha. The FM announced a slew of measures - crypto coins, tax on digital assets, rollout of 5G spectrum, river linking, infrastructure push, E-passports, defence manufacturing, battery swapping policy for EV, tap water allocation, tax deduction limit reduced. The shortest budget speech of mere 800 words was delivered in 1977's interim budget presented by then-FM Hirubhai M. Patel.

Highlights of FM Sitharaman's Budget speech

Agriculture

Chemical-free natural farming along Ganga, support to branding of millet product, Kisan drones for crop assessment, spraying of insecticides, assessing land records, NABARD to help agri-startups for farm produce value chain, Thermal power plant upgradations via biogas firing - to stop stubble burning, support to farmers taking up agro-forestry.

Infrastructure via Gati Shakti

Highways : National Highways will be extended by 25,000 km with Rs 20,000 crore outlay, One product one railway station to be popularised,

: National Highways will be extended by 25,000 km with Rs 20,000 crore outlay, One product one railway station to be popularised, Railways : 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced, 2,000 km of the rail network under KAWACH

: 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced, 2,000 km of the rail network under KAWACH Logistics : Desh stack e-portal to promote digital infra, multi-modal parks at 4 locations to be developed in PPP mode

: Desh stack e-portal to promote digital infra, multi-modal parks at 4 locations to be developed in PPP mode Other transports : Contracts of 8 for the length of 60 km will be awarded in 2022-23

: Contracts of 8 for the length of 60 km will be awarded in 2022-23 River-linking : Implementation of Ken-Betwa rivers at Rs 44,605 cr, Draft DPRs for 5 river links namely- Damanganga-Pinjal, Par Tapi- Narmada, Godavari-Krishna, Krishna-Pennar, and Pennar-Cauvery

: Implementation of Ken-Betwa rivers at Rs 44,605 cr, Draft DPRs for 5 river links namely- Damanganga-Pinjal, Par Tapi- Narmada, Godavari-Krishna, Krishna-Pennar, and Pennar-Cauvery North-East: Rs 1500 cr for enabling livelihood activities, border villages with less population to be covered under Vibrant Villages programme

Defence, MSMEs, Telecom

Rs 6,000 crore program to rate MSMEs to be rolled out over 5 years, Additional credit cover of Rs 2 lakh crore to MSMEs, Duty relief on steel scrap MSMEs extended by a year

68% of the capital procurement budget for Defence to be earmarked for domestic industry

5G Telecom spectrum auction will be held in 2022 and the network will be rolled out in 2023, all villages in India will be connected via optic fibres by 2025

E-Passports to be launched by 2022-23

Power & Environment

High-level committee to be formed to recommend urban planning with 2047 in mind, Electric vehicles’ infra to be upgraded. Special mobility zones with zero fossil fuel policy with 'Battery Swapping Policy'

Rs 1400 crore allocation for 103 MW hydropower. 27 MW solar power generation

Rs 19,500 cr additional allocation for PLI for manufacturing high-efficiency solar modules

4 pilot projects for coal gasification to be set up

Other sectors

Allocation of Rs 60,000 cr to ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ which has 8.7 crore current coverage

Rs 48,000 crore allotment for PM Awas Yojana, for 80 lakh affordable houses

100% Post offices to come under Core Banking systems, post offices and bank accounts to be linked

SEZ act to be revamped with new legislation for states’ partnership in development

Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector task-force to be formed

National Tele-Mental health program to be launched with NIMHANS as nodal centre and tech support from IIIT Hyderabad

Upgradation of 2 lakh anganwadis

One class-one TV channel for supplementary education for Classes 1-12 under PM Vidya Yojana, Digital university to be established

Cryptocurrency

RBI to start issuing digital currency from 2022-23

Virtual digital assets (for e.g cryptocurrency, NFTs) to be taxed at the rate of 30%, Loss from transfer of virtual digital asset cannot be set off against any other income, 1% TDS on payment for transfer of virtual digital, gift of virtual digital asset to be taxed.

Taxation & Capex