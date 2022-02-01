Budget 2022: Tax Incentives For Industries, Job Creation Among Expectations Of Economists

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables her fourth Union Budget for the Fiscal Year 2022-23, there is immense hope in each sector that is looking up to the government to boost spending towards policies that create jobs, boost manufacturing, helping rural and agri-economy and infrastructure creation.

Speaking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'the Budget Big Picture,' Chief Economist at ICICI Securities Prof PK Basu said India's strong revenue performance over the past year provides an enormous amount of fiscal space for the Finance Minister to lower tax rates and boost spending, particularly capital expenditure. He also said that the strong revenue performance underlines that the economy is doing well.

As the Budget comes in the backdrop of the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Counselage India MD Suhel Seth said it would be a difficult task for Sitharaman to balance the effect of the pandemic on India's sizeable economy, and also marry the aspirations of all the programs that this government has taken up.

"Two things will play on the Finance Minister's mind while preparing for the budget - How will this budget insulate people from further misery caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with elections coming up in the largest states. My concern is that it will again be a budget where perhaps the rich may be taxed heavily because the government needs revenue. Sitharaman has been a trapeze artist so far. She has balanced budgets brilliantly, but this one will be tricky," added Suhel Seth.

Meanwhile, highlighting the low consumption rate recorded over the previous fiscal year, Ashish Wakankar, Founder & CIO EquiPoise Capital said, "Consumption was definitely not the focus of this government. It focused on investment-led growth and though it is a long-term step, they decided this rather than protecting the weaker section like the MSMEs."

'Focus on industries would solve unemployment issue'

On the other hand, Political Analyst & Lawyer MR Venkatesh celebrated the fact that manufacturing had increased in the country to 11% and hoped that the budget would focus on the industries.

"One of the numbers in the Economic Survey which gave me big satisfaction is that manufacturing is going at 11%. It is big news. I hope this Budget focuses on the industry because it will address the problem of joblessness," Venkatesh said.

Shifting the focus to a common man's budget, Nasser Salim, Managing Partner Flexi Capital said he hoped that the budget focuses on a separate head for the employment generation sector. He noted that several global players are looking at India to change the manufacturing hub from South East Asian economies to India. He called on the government to boost investment and consumption by providing tax incentives for labour-intensive units and certain incentives for Fintech for the unbanked population.

Salim further said, "Boosting consumption has been a big challenge due to COVID-19 and we need to incentivize homebuyers through the current deduction on home loan buyers."