Budget 2023: Has India Fully Recovered To Pre-pandemic Growth? This Chart Is Optimistic

The Economic Survey 2022-23, which was tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam in Parliament on Tuesday, stated that India has recovered from the pandemic-inducted contraction and the economy went past its pre-pandemic level.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on India was seen in a significant GDP contraction in the Financial Year 2021, according to the survey authored by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran.

The Indian economy started to recover in Financial Year 2022 despite the Omicron wave in January 2022. "This third wave did not affect economic activity in India as much as the previous waves of the pandemic did since its outbreak in January 2020. Mobility enabled by localised lockdowns, rapid vaccination coverage, mild symptoms and quick recovery from the virus contributed to minimising the loss of economic output in the January-March quarter of 2022," the survey stated.

It added, "Consequently, output in FY22 went past-pandemic level in FY20, with the Indian economy staging a full recovery ahead of many nations. The experience with the Omicron variant engendered a cautious optimism that it was possible to stay physically mobile and engage in economic activities despite the pandemic. FY23 thus opened with a firm belief that the pandemic was rapidly on the wane and that India was poised to grow at a fast pace and quickly ascend to the pre-pandemic growth path."

Addressing a press conference, CEA Dr V Anantha Nageswaran said that the recovery of the economy is complete. "Non-banking and corporate sectors now have healthy balance sheets, hence, we don't have to speak of pandemic recovery anymore, we have to look ahead to the next phase," he said.

The survey also noted that the labour markets and employment recovered beyond the pre-pandemic level with sustained effort in the last years. The document said, "Labour markets have recovered beyond pre-Covid levels, in both urban and rural areas, as observed in supply-side and demand-side employment data."

The survey recorded that air travel has rebounded, with both passenger and cargo movement close to the pre-COVID-19 levels. "The civil aviation sector in India has great potential owing to growing demand from the middle class, growth in population and tourism, higher disposable incomes, favourable demographics, and greater penetration of aviation infrastructure," the survey said.