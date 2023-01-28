The Union Budget 2023, which is the fifth by the Modi 2.0 government, is just at hand and has glued everyone’s eyes to it already. There is also a surge in expectations and hopes from the upcoming budget among various industry leaders belonging to different sectors, whether it be education, social, salaried class, jobs, etc. The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all prepared to present the union budget for the Financial Year 2023-24 on 1st February in Lok Sabha.

Students developing policies to promote mental health, the government focusing on equality-based learning, and post-Covid, the education sector is going through a lot of revolutionary changes, be it infrastructural or financial, and the upcoming budget has the potential to provide a platform for the education sector to show its potential growth.

"In the era of social entrepreneurship, budget 2023 should accommodate incentives for social impact projects and push for women-led start-ups in the ecosystem. A keen focus on technological skilling is essential for women, keeping in mind the shift of scope to technology-based demands in various industries. In order for women to create their own businesses or pursue careers outside of traditionally female-dominated professions like education, healthcare, etc., there has to be more support for women-led firms and better educational possibilities with easy access to the same. Our experience, which includes the pandemic, has made it clear that women entrepreneurs are incredibly resilient and would show their grit, tenacity, and strength on a worldwide platform in the upcoming times with adequate support" says Sashwati Banerjee- Founder of Top Parent,

Kushal Chakravorty, Founder of Lotus Petal Foundation, states that "Adoption of EdTech in the execution of NIPUN Bharat using remote teaching models with active public-private partnerships can be a game changer. Increased budgetary allocations towards this will be a welcome step," says Kushal Chakravorty, Founder of the Lotus Petal Foundation, a non-profit organization.

Kushal added "The highest priority of the education system as mandated by NEP 2020 should be to achieve universal foundational literacy and numeracy in primary school-level students by 2025. In view of the recent ASER report, indicates that there has been a decline in the basic reading and arithmetic skills of young children in Class 3 and Class 5 in India. To achieve this basic most basic learning requirement (i.e., reading, writing, and arithmetic at the foundational level) there is an expectation to increase the allocation of funds for the NIPUN Bharat scheme.

At the same time, effective implementation at lower cost and time is a challenge given the wide geographic spread, teacher shortages, and need for teacher training. These challenges can be addressed by the widespread adoption of innovative live digital teaching methods under EdTech. During the pandemic, organizations have found methods of imparting education to primary-school children remotely. The increased availability of smartphones and digital devices can be utilised to implement the NIPUN Bharat scheme using these teaching models. The expectation is increased fund allocation towards bridging the digital divide, especially in underserved communities."

Similar to the education sector, numerous industry leaders in the social sector are expecting that their hopes will come true from the upcoming budget and are optimistic that several announcements can be made for the benefit of the social sector.

Simranpreet Singh Oberoi, Co-Founder, Sanjhi Sikhiya states that "Post the COVID pandemic, the Indian Government realised the need and the potential for digital education, and it was visible in the 2022-23 budget, where a significant push was seen towards investment towards digital education infrastructure, including the setting up of the first Digital University in India and provision of e-content to students. While the impact of the pandemic has ebbed, this push towards digital education should maintain momentum.

With this coming budget, hopefully, a similar and increased investment in the digital education landscape can ensure the universalization of education that the government promised is achieved. Through these initiatives taken by the Union and the state governments, education will be available to every willing student in the country. While the budget allocation for education continues to remain below the ideal mark as per the National Education Policy in percentage, it has shown a steady increase in absolute terms.



While it would be exemplary to have 6% of the budget earmarked for the sector, it is crucial that the money allocated is judiciously utilised and distributed and the leakages in the system are also brought to a minimum. Thus, it is imperative to consider the requirements and feedback of various public officials, such as teachers."

At the end, in just a matter of days, all the blurred vision of expectations and hopes will become crystal clear as the finance minister is all set to present the union budget for the financial year 2023–24. All the expectations will then be laid to rest as a clear picture will emerge of whether their hopes have ripened into fruit or not.