Budget 2023: Top 5 Focus Points, As Articulated By The Chief Economic Advisor

The Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Dr V Anantha Nageswaran addressed a press conference after the Economic Survey 2023 was tabled on Tuesday in the parliament. The Economic Survey document is created by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and developed under the observation of the Chief Economic Advisor.



The documents provided crucial data about the state of the economy and a lot of indicators for the current fiscal year 2022-2023 and the outlook for the next fiscal. The Economic Survey was presented a day before the presentation of Union Budget.



While addressing, CEA focused on some major economic issues from the survey

Chief Economic Advisor stated that International Monetary Fund (IMF) maintained India's GDP forecast for the current Financial Year at 6.8 percent, next Financial Year at 6.1 percent and for 2024-25 at 6.8 percent in its World Economic Outlook. He continued saying that India's economy would get better in the remainder of this decade.

He also emphasised the balance sheets getting repaired and the rise credit growth in recent time. He said the leverage ratio in the corporate sector went very sharply in the first decade of the millennium, and the second decade thus was a payback time, due to which excessive credit growth had to be adjusted. However, balance sheets have now been repaired, and credit growth is picking up. He added, "Despite global headwinds, industrial production expanded during Financial Year 23, backed by sustained demand conditions. The growth in bank credit has kept pace with industrial growth, with a sequential surge evident since January 2022."

While presenting the Economic Survey, CEA observed that the reforms that took place in the last eight years from digital, and social to physical infrastructure happened as the banking cleanup was in place.

Dr Nageswaran also spoke about how private-sector investment in agriculture has risen due to a lot of government initiatives. He said, "Share of private sector investment in agriculture has reached a high level, facilitated by various government initiatives. The sector is no longer about being a primary sector, it has tremendous export potential as well."