Budget: Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains What A Digital Rupee Is; 'Reliable & Robust Technology'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1, presented the Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament. Among key takeaways from her presentation were the introduction of the Digital Rupee, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) from 2022-23. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, explained what a digital currency is.

Simplifying the concept of the Rupee, Union Minister Vaishnaw said, "The rupee is a currency issued by the Central bank of the country. So today using technology, almost 80 countries are exploring or have done a pilot or have developed some sort of digital version of the currency."

The Union Minister further mentioned that the question is whether the Centre bank would be allowed to take over or should be allowed to be taken over by distributed networks.

Talking about that in detail, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The monetary policy, the fiscal policy, the ability to manage foreign exchange, the ability to control the balance of payments are the core government functions. So, it is very important that the RBI issues the digital rupee. The underline technology will be reliable, robust and it will be very user-friendly."

Budget announcement on Digital Rupee

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech said, "Digital currency to be issued using blockchain and other technologies; to be issued by RBI starting 2022-23. This will give a big boost to the economy."

This announcement essentially expresses the Centre’s take on cryptocurrencies and other digital currencies. Earlier on several occasions, the RBI had expressed concerns over issues including money laundering, terror financing, tax evasion, etc with private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether, etc, and had planned to announce its own CBDC.

It is learnt that the central bank digital currency (CBDC) offers regulated, reserve-backed circulation of the traditional banking system as well as provides users with convenience and security of digital currencies.

