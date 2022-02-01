Budget: Taxpayers Allowed To File Updated IT Returns Within 2 Yrs, Cooperatives Get Relief

Despite expectations of a revision in the Income Tax slabs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that there would be no changes in the tax slabs or tax rates in Budget 2022-23. The Finance Minister, however, announced that to cut down adjudication and simplify the tax regime, taxpayers would now be able to file an updated return within 2 years from the end of their assessment year.

"There is an intent to bring more reforms to simplify the tax system, promote voluntary compliance by taxpayers, and reduce litigation. Some taxpayers may realize their committed omissions or mistakes in estimating their income for tax payment. To provide an opportunity to correct such errors, taxpayers can now file an updated return within 2 years from the end of the relevant assessment year. Instead of going through lengthy adjudication, with this proposal there will be a trust reposed in taxpayers and enable assess to declare income missed out earlier," said Nirmala Sitharaman.

Tax on co-operative societies, surcharges slashed

To provide a level playing field between co-operative societies and companies, Budget 2022 proposed to reduce tax for co-operative societies to 15%. "I also propose to reduce the surcharge on co-operative societies to be reduced from 12% to 7% for those who have income between Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore," Sitharaman said.

Relaxation in norms for insurance and payment of an annuity to differently-abled persons was announced in the Union Budget. The annuity and lumpsum received to parents or guardians attaining 60 years during the lifetime of the disabled person, will now be eligible for tax relief.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, tax incentives for startups were also announced. The Centre has proposed to extend the period of incorporation by 1 year up to March 31, 2023, for startups to avail tax incentives.

I propose to provide that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except cost of acquisition: FM Nirmala Sitharaman#Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/DHQvZsRyeN — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

Incentives to bring state govt employees at par with central employees

To level the playing field between Centre and States govt employees', both would now be eligible for tax deduction limit which will be increased from 10% to 14%. This would help the social security benefits of state govt employees and bring them at par with the Central govt employees. Meanwhile, the tax deduction limit will be reduced for central govt employees from 18% to 15% in their contribution to NPAs.

In another significant decision, the Finance Minister announced that any income from the transfer of any virtual digital asset will be taxed at the rate of 30%. "No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except the cost of acquisition. Any income from the transfer of virtual digital assets will be taxed at 30%. Gift of the virtual digital asset to be taxed upon recipient," she said.