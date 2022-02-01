Congress States Last-min Budget Expectations: Wants MSMEs, Tourism, Tax-cuts & Jobs Boost

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gears up to unveil her fourth Budget, Congress on Tuesday, listed its expectations from the Union Budget (2022-23). In a series of tweets, Congress urged Centre to revive COVID-hit sectors like MSMEs, Health, Tourism etc. Congress also sought relief for the cash-starved middle class in form of tax cuts, deductions. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2022-23 in Lok Sabha at 11 AM.

Congress lists expectations from Union Budget

Congress tweeted, "Sectors most drastically affected by the mismanagement of the pandemic by the Modi govt, here’s hoping the 2022-23 budget helps to revive them back - Health, Education, MSMEs, Tourism, Hospitality, Infrastructure. Hope Modi govt takes into consideration the needs of the working and middle classes of the nation, instead of just the greed of its super-wealthy industrialist friends. Should increase Basic tax exemption, revise tax slab of Rs 10 lakhs, bring fuel under GST. The crucial challenges we face today- unemployment, inflation, falling incomes and poverty".

Sectors most drastically affected by the mismanagement of the pandemic by the Modi govt, here's hoping the 2022-23 budget helps to revive them back.

However, sources have stated that the Centre is expecting its direct tax revenue to increase by Rs 2.5 lakh crores this year, while indirect tax revenue to increase by Rs 80,000 crores. Sources further state that with the increased expectation the government's revenue will increase by Rs 3 lakh crore - passing $500 billion mark for the first time. The Centre is also looking to divest all of its stockholdings in PSUs, except a few strategic sectors.

Moreover, sources reported that the Budget is likely to announce 100% Railways electrification by 2023. Other likely announcements include - increase in PM Kisan Yojana's allocation to Rs 6000 per annum to farmers, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to continue beyond March, Bullet train to be flagged from Delhi to Kolkata, Bullet train to be flagged from Delhi to Kolkata. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently attending a Cabinet meeting ahead of her Budget speech.

Eco Survey pegs growth at 8-8.5%

On Monday, the Economic Survey has pegged India's growth at 8-8.5% for 2022-2023. On the other hand, Real GDP of 2021-2022 is pegged at 9.2%. The survey estimates a dip in financial debt to 46.2% of the budget, real growth of 2021-22 at 9.2% and growth in tax revenue, investments and surplus liquidity in the market.

Agriculture and allied sectors are set to grow by 3.9 per cent in 2021-22, GVA of Industry (including mining and construction) will rise by 11.8 per cent, Services sector to grow by 8.2%. The fiscal deficit for 2020-21 Provisional Actuals stood at 9.2 per cent of GDP as opposed to estimates of 9.5% of GDP. Central Government debt has gone up from 49.1 per cent of GDP in 2019-20 to 59.3 per cent of GDP in 2020-21, but is expected to follow a declining trajectory. As per quarterly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data, up to March 2021, employment in urban sector affected by the pandemic has recovered almost to the pre-pandemic levels, with unemployment rate at 9.3%