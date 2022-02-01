Perceived as a bid to regulate cryptocurrency, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 30% tax on income earned on the transfer of virtual digital assets. Explaining the rationale for this move, she highlighted the magnitude and frequency of these transactions. Moreover, Sitharaman also clarified that the gifting of virtual digital assets will also be taxed. While she hasn't specified as to what will fall under the virtual digital assets umbrella, they might include cryptocurrency.

Nirmala Sitharaman revealed, "There has been a phenomenal increase in transactions in virtual digital assets. The magnitude and frequency of these transactions have made it imperative to provide for a specific tax regime. Accordingly, for the taxation of virtual digital assets, I propose to provide that any income from the transfer of any virtual digital assets shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure allowance shall be allowed while computing such income except the cost of acquisition."

She elaborated, "Further, loss from the transfer of virtual digital assets cannot be set off against any other income. Further, in order to capture the transaction details, I also propose to provide for TDS on payment made in relation to the transfer of virtual digital assets at the rate of 1% of such consideration above a certain monetary threshold. The gift of virtual digital assets is also proposed to be taxed in the hands of the recipient."

Centre's stance on cryptocurrency

On November 13, 2021, PM Modi chaired a meeting on the way forward for cryptocurrency and flagged the issue of misleading non-transparent advertising regarding the same. While asserting that crypto markets cannot be allowed to become avenues for money laundering and terror financing, sources indicated that the Centre will continue to engage with all stakeholders. Speaking publicly on cryptocurrency for the first time during his keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue 5 days later, the PM urged all democratic nations to work together to ensure that cryptocurrencies do not end up in the wrong hands.

On November 18, 2021, PM Modi stated, "It (global collaboration between countries) should also recognise national rights and at the same time, promote trade, investment and larger public good. Take cryptocurrency or bitcoins for example. It is important that all democratic nations work together on this and ensure that this does not end up in wrong hands, which can spoil our youth."

Thereafter, the Centre listed The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 for passage in the Winter session of Parliament. It was aimed at creating a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India. The bill also sought to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India except for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses. However, the Centre deferred the introduction of this bill for the foreseeable future.