In a significant development, Delhi has replaced India’s Silicon Valley, that is located in Bengaluru, as the start-up capital of India as the national capital took a steep jump and added more than 5,000 startups in stipulated period of two years.

The latest Economic Survey released on Monday during the first day of the Budget session in Parliament highlighted that Delhi has successfully established more than 5,000 start-ups between April 2019 and December 2021. The survey informed that around 4,514 startups were added in Bengaluru during the two years. However, topping the list, Maharashtra has a total of 11,308 start-ups, the highest number of start-ups recognised across the nation.

Delhi replaces Bengaluru as Start-up Capital

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his happiness after the Union Territory was named as the nation's Start-up Capital. In a Twitter post, he congratulated Delhiites for the achievement. "Congrats Delhi for yet another achievement. Delhi with 5,000 start-ups replaces Bengaluru as start-up capital,” it read.

In 2021, a record number of start-ups (44) in India achieved Unicorn status. After the United States and China, which added 487 and 301 unicorns respectively in 2021, India surpassed the United Kingdom to become the third most populous country in terms of unicorns. Around 83 unicorn start-ups have been registered in the country till January 14, 2022, with a cumulative evaluation of USD 277.77 billion.

The majority of India's start-ups are in the Information Technology or knowledge-based industry. This knowledge-based sector relies heavily on intellectual property, particularly trademarks. The filing and awarding of patents in India has gradually increased, according to the Survey.

"The number of patents filed in India has gone up from 39,400 in 2010-11 to 45,444 in 2016-17 to 58,502 in 2020-21 and the patents granted in India has gone up from 7,509 to 9,847 to 28,391 during the same period," the Survey revealed.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Economic Survey 2021-22 documenting the Indian economy's performance in the last 12 months and charting out the future course of action for different sectors. Prepared by Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal, the survey comprises 11 chapters focussing on several aspects such as fiscal developments, external sector, monetary management and financial intermediation, prices and inflation, sustainable development and climate change, agriculture and food management, industry and infrastructure, and services and employment.

Image: Unsplash