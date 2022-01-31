The Economic Survey 2022 was presented in the Parliament on January 31, a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1 for 2022-2023. The Economic Survey is basically a report card of a country's economy, which consists of the developments that have occurred and what reforms can be brought about. What's special this year is that the Economic Survey has been presented in a single volume, instead of being a part of the budget, marking a shift from the two-volume format.

Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal and Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Dr V Anantha Nageswaran presenting Economic Survey 2022 pic.twitter.com/QkGbtpbHwI — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

Why was the Economic Survey in two-volume format?

First published in 1950-51, the Economic Survey initially was of just 50 pages, which were a part of the budget documents and contained a brief outline of economic developments of the previous year. Gradually, the number of pages decreased further to 38 in the Survey of 1957-58, as it was primarily descriptive and contained little in the way of analysis and policy prescriptions.

However, the subsequent Surveys saw an increase in page numbers with the introduction of more charts and tables and Hindi translation. As per the preface prepared by Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal, it was the survey of 1962-63 that was divided into two parts. The first part focussed on broader economic developments while the second part gave a basic analysis of different sectors. However, the volume, per se, of the Economic Survey was brought out after 1991, when India's economy underwent some major changes. The first volume was a short booklet of 27 pages that highlighted the macroeconomic problems facing the country while the second volume reviewed the various sectors in detail.

Here's why the Economic Survey shifted from the two-volume format

Answering why the Economic Survey 2022 shifted from the two-volume format, Sanyal said, "The two-volume format did allow space for bringing in new ideas and themes but, at almost 900 pages, it was also becoming unwieldy. It was also felt that the thematic chapters of Volume 1 were not adequately linked to the sectoral chapters of Volume 2."

With just 413 pages this year, Sanyal added that the Survey reverts to a single volume plus a separate volume for the Statistical Appendix.

Image: Twitter/@ANI