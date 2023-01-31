Economic Survey 2023: Pandemic Recovery Complete, Indian Economy On Robust Growth Path

The Economic Survey tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday, January 31, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman suggested the Indian economy has recovered completely. The survey said India will remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world in the coming fiscal.

According to the Economic Survey, the Indian economy is staging a broad based recovery across sectors, positioning to ascend to the pre-pandemic growth path in FY23.

Post-pandemic recovery

The survey explained the impact of the pandemic on the Indian economy and stated that despite a significant GDP contraction in FY21, the economy started to recover in FY22 during the Omicron wave in January 2022. The third COVID wave did not affect economic activity in India as much as the previous waves of the pandemic did since its outbreak in January 2020.

With the estimates, India is poised to grow at a faster pace and will quickly ascend to the pre-pandemic growth path.

India’s economic resilience and growth drivers

Despite the downward revision, the estimate for FY23 is higher than almost all major economies and even slightly above the average growth of the Indian economy in the decade leading up to the pandemic. It also mentions that the IMF has also estimated India to be one of the top two fast-growing significant economies in 2022.

State of the Indian economy 2022-23

India's GDP growth is expected to remain robust in FY24. GDP forecast for FY24 to be in the range of 6-6.8 per cent.

Private consumption in H1 is highest since FY15 and this has led to a boost to production activity resulting in enhanced capacity utilisation across sectors.

The Capital Expenditure of Central Government and crowding in the private Capex led by strengthening of the balance sheets of the Corporates is one of the growth driver of the Indian economy in the current year.

The credit growth to the MSME sector was over 30.6 per cent on average during Jan-Nov 2022.

Retail inflation is back within RBI's target range in November 2022.

Indian Rupee performed well compared to other Emerging Market Economies in Apr-Dec 2022.

Direct Tax collections for the period April-November 2022 remain buoyant.

Enhanced Employment generation seen in the declining urban unemployment rate and in the faster net registration in Employee Provident Fund.

Economic growth to be boosted from the expansion of public digital platforms and measures to boost manufacturing output.

