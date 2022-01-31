The government has taken many initiatives to improve port governance, augment capacity utilisation, enhance port efficiency and connectivity, the Economic Survey 2021-22 said on Monday.

Noting that port performance in an economy is crucial for trade competitiveness, the Survey said expansion of port capacity has been accorded the highest priority by the government through implementation of well-conceived infrastructure development projects.

"Port performance in an economy is crucial for trade competitiveness of that economy...Many initiatives have been taken by the government to improve port governance, augment capacity utilization, enhance port efficiency and connectivity," it said.

With the objective of propelling India to the forefront of the Global Maritime Sector, the Survey said the Maritime India Vision 2030 (MIV 2030), a blueprint to ensure coordinated and accelerated growth of India's maritime sector in the next decade was released in March 2021.

MIV 2030 estimates that development of Indian ports will drive cost savings of Rs 6,000-7,000 crore per annum for EXIM clients, it said.

According to the Survey, the capacity of 13 major ports which was 871.52 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at the end of March 2014, has increased by 79 per cent to 1,560.61 MTPA by the end of March 2021.

It said traffic handled at these ports was to the tune of 672.68 MT during 2020-21, which was 4.6 per cent lower than that in the previous year on account of the worldwide disruptions in international trade due to the pandemic.

The Survey said the average turnaround time at these major ports has reduced from 62.11 hours in 2019-20 to 55.99 hours in 2020-21 due to the various measures taken by government to improve the ease of doing business.

