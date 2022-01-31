Economic Survey Pegs India's Growth At 8-8.5% In 2022-23; Here Are The Salient Features

Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tabled the Economic Survey (2021-22) in the Parliament - pegging India's growth at 8-8.5% for 2022-2023. The 442-page document penned by Prinicipal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal in a single Volume, estimates a dip in financial debt to 46.2% of the budget, real growth of 2021-22 at 9.2% and growth in tax revenue, investments and surplus liquidity in the market.

Final Economic Survey 2021-22 English by Republic World on Scribd

Salient points of Economic Survey

India's GDP

India's GDP for 2022-23 pegged at 8-8.5%, while Real GDP of 2021-2022 pegged at 9.2%

Growth of sectors: Agriculture and allied sectors to grow by 3.9 per cent in 2021-22, GVA of Industry (including mining and construction) will rise by 11.8 per cent, Services sector to grow by 8.2% The above projection is comparable with the World Bank’s and Asian Development Bank’s latest forecasts of real GDP growth of 8.7 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively for 2022-23. As per the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) growth projections, GDP is projected to grow at 9 per cent in both 2021-22 and 2022-23 and at 7.1 per cent in 2023-24

Foreign reserves/ external debt

RBI's foreign exchange reserves at US$ 634 billion on 31st December 2021

High foreign exchange reserves, sustained foreign direct investment, and rising export earnings will provide an adequate buffer against possible global liquidity tapering in 2022-23. India’s external debt as at end-September 2021, estimated at US$ 593.1 billion, grew by US$ 22.3 billion (3.9 per cent) over the level as at end-June 2021. The total portfolio outflows amounted to ₹34,178 crore, comprising ₹29,168 crore from equity markets and ₹5,010 crore from debt markets during the period November-January 20, 2022

Fiscal debt & govt revenue, expenditure

While fiscal deficit and government debt has risen in 2020-21, strong rebound in government revenues in 2021-22 has meant that the Government will comfortably meet its targets for the year while maintaining the support, and ramping up capital expenditure. With the enhanced borrowings on account of COVID-19, the Central Government debt has gone up from 49.1 per cent of GDP in 2019-20 to 59.3 per cent of GDP in 2020-21, but is expected to follow a declining trajectory with the recovery of the economy. Moreover, fiscal deficit for April-November 2021 has been contained at 46.2 percent of Budget Estimates (BE) due to sustained revenue collection.The fiscal deficit for 2020-21 Provisional Actuals stood at 9.2 per cent of GDP as opposed to estimates of 9.5% of GDP.

Govt revenue during April- November 2021 have gone up by 67.2 per cent (YoY), as against an estimated growth of 9.6 per cent in the 2021-22. The gross monthly GST collections have crossed 1 lakh crore consistently since July 2021. Within direct taxes, personal income tax has grown at 47.2 per cent and corporate income tax registered a growth of 90.4 per cent.

The non-tax revenue collections up to November 2021 registered an YoY increase of 79.5 per cent. This increase was driven by dividends and profits, which stood at Rs 1.28 lakh crore against BE of `1.04 lakh crore. The key component of dividends and profits during this period was Rs 0.99 lakh crore surplus transfer from RBI to the Central Government

Total expenditure of the Government increased by 8.8 per cent during April to November 2021 and stood at 59.6 per cent of Budget Estimate. During April to November 2021, the expenditure on major subsidies stood at Rs 2.31 lakh crore. During April to November 2021, capital expenditure registered a growth of 13.5 per cent

Inflation

India’s Consumer Price Index inflation stood at 5.6 per cent YoY in December 2021, but wholesale price inflation rose to 12.5 per cent during 2021-22 (April-December) - India needs to be wary of imported inflation from elevated global energy prices.

India's consumption, Import & export

Total consumption is estimated to have grown by 7.0 per cent in 2021-22. Government consumption is estimated to grow by a strong 7.6 per cent surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Private consumption is also estimated to have improved significantly to recover 97 per cent of the corresponding pre-pandemic output level.

Investment is expected to see strong growth of 15 per cent in 2021-22 and achieve full recovery of pre-pandemic level. Investment to GDP ratio has risen to about 29.6 per cent in 2021-22, the highest in seven years. Rs 89,066 crore was raised via 75 IPO issues in AprilNovember 2021, much higher than in any year in the last decade

India’s merchandise exports have been above US$ 30 billion for eight consecutive months in 2021-22, despite a rise in trade costs arising from global supply constraints. Imports are expected to grow by 29.4 per cent in 2021-22 surpassing corresponding pre-pandemic levels.

State finances

The Gross Fiscal Deficit of States is estimated to cross the Fiscal Responsibility Legislation (FRL) threshold of 3 per cent of GDP during 2020-21 and 2021-22. As per 2021-22 Budget Estimates of the State Governments, the States’ combined own Tax revenue and own Non-Tax revenue were anticipated to grow at 28.5 per cent and 36 per cent respectively over 2020-21 RE.

Financial mediation

After several rate cuts in 2019-20 and 2020-21, the repo rate was maintained at 4 per cent in 2021-22. Bank credit growth stands at 9.2 per cent as on 31st December 2021. Gross Non-Performing advances ratio of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) continued to decline from 11.2 per cent at end of 2017-18 to 6.9 per cent at end-September 2021. The liquidity conditions remained in surplus in 2021-22.

Climate change

The compliance status of Grossly Polluting Industries (GPIs) located in the Ganga main stem and its tributaries improved from 39 per cent in 2017 to 81 per cent in 2020. The consequent reduction in effluent discharge has been from 349.13 milllions of liters per day (MLD) in 2017 to 280.20 MLD in 2020. India’s performance on the NITI Aayog SDG India Index has improved from an overall score of 60 in 2019-20 to 66 in 2020-21. India has also been making significant strides in increasing its forest area, ranking third globally.

Infrastructure

In orderto achieve the GDPof $5 trillion by 2024-25,India needs to spend about $1.4 trillion over these years on infrastructure. National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) was launched with projected infrastructure investment of around Rs. 111 lakh crore (US$ 1.5 trillions) during FY 2020-2025. Infrastructure sector is expected to grow at 11.8 percent in 2021-22. Index of Industrial Production is at 1.4 per cent in November 2021.

Employment

As per quarterly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data, up to March 2021, employment in urban sector affected by the pandemic has recovered almost to the pre-pandemic levels. In the first quarter of 2020-21, the unemployment rate for urban sector rose to 20.8 percent - due to massive lockdown. Now it has fallen to 9.3%



