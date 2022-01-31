Economic Survey Puts Focus Back On Climate Finance, Notes Progress In India's Forest Cover

Emphasising that climate change-related financial risks pose both 'micro and macro-prudential concerns', the Economic Survey presented by the Finance Ministry on Monday said the RBI had in May last year set up a new unit called ‘sustainable finance group’ within its department of regulation to effectively counter risks, and for leading the regulatory initiatives in the areas of sustainable finance and climate risk.

“There is a greater thrust on climate action following the announcement of India’s target of becoming Net-Zero by 2070. Climate finance will remain critical to successful climate action by developing countries, including India,” the Economic Survey said.

Dedicating a separate chapter to climate change, the Economic Survey further highlighted the need to include sustainable development in policy planning. While it lauded the initiatives and progress made by India, the Survey also noted the pace of investment in net-zero emission planning.

“The pace will determine the extent and mix of investment in renewable sources of energy. With the developed countries as frontrunners of net-zero emission plans, it is important to avoid the risk of being a late comer,” it added.

At the COP26 climate summit in November, PM Modi said India would reduce its projected total carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes by the end of the decade. He also raised the target for installed capacity of renewable energy to 500 GW by 2030 from the previous 450 GW goal.

Other countries’ timeline for net-zero emissions:

2050: US, UK, Japan, EU

2060: Saudi Arabia, China, Russia

2070: India

India has achieved 24% reduction of emissions till 2016, as per the third Biennial Update Reports (BUR) submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2021.

Industry experts are also expecting incentives, green finance to help efforts in sustainable development.

“The Union Budget 2022 is expected to provide the much needed boost to growth and recovery of the economy. Decarbonizing the energy sector in India is also another aspect which is set to grow significantly in view of the COP 26 declaration of a 2070 timeframe. As energy transition processes are implemented by hydrocarbon producers, a comprehensive carbon trading policy and platform is very crucial, which will leapfrog the transition”, says Pankaj Kalra, CEO, Essar Exploration and Production Limited.

Backing Kalra, Sanjay Palve, Senior Managing Director, Essar Capital Ltd also added that 'sustainability and a boost to the Green and Renewable energy sector should also be a prime focus for this year's Union Budget'.

"The Union Budget should place an emphasis on long-term policy stability to encourage investment in the renewable energy sector. The government should reduce customs duties on renewable energy equipment and increase fund allocation under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) to increase domestic manufacturing capabilities. This will boost manufacturing of clean energy equipment such as solar panels, electrolyzers, batteries, and wind turbines, which will boost the green hydrogen space,” said Sanjay Palve.

India’s forest cover

India has been making significant strides in increasing its forest area, ranking third globally in net gain in forest area during the decade (2010-20), the survey said, adding that going forward, there is a need to improve the forest and tree cover.

Much of India's increase in forest cover during 2011-21 is attributed to the enhancement in very dense forest cover, which rose by approximately 20% during the period. Open forest cover also improved by 7% during the period, it said. "Going forward, there is need to further improve forest and tree cover. Social forestry could also play a significant role in this regard", the survey said.