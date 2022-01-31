Finance Min Nirmala Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey 2021-22; Read The Full Document Here

On the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 on the floor of the Lok Sabha. It is a document that not only reviews the progress of the economy in the previous 12 months but also advocates requisite policy changes that are not necessarily binding on the government. Explaining the state of the economy in detail, it projects a growth rate of 8-8.5% for the Indian economy in the Fiscal Year 2022-23.

Moreover, it elaborates on the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth. The Economic Survey also focuses on supply-side issues to improve the resilience of the Indian economy. Prepared by Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal, it comprises 11 chapters focusing on several aspects such as fiscal developments, external sector, monetary management and financial intermediation, prices and inflation, sustainable development and climate change, agriculture and food management, industry and infrastructure, services and employment.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in the Lok Sabha.#BudgetSession2022 pic.twitter.com/9p2nos5bRz — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

Read the full Economic Survey here:

Final Economic Survey 2021-22 English by Natasha Patidar on Scribd

Key aspects of Economic Survey

At the outset, Sanjeev Sanyal highlighted the Centre's efforts on the economic front amid the negative impact owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mentioning that the overall economic activity has recovered past the pre-pandemic levels, he stated that the overall consumption is estimated to have grown by 7% in 2021-22. Apart from listing the key safety measures to prevent distress during the COVID-19 period, he also elaborated on the supply side reforms in the BPO, Telecom, Aviation, Financial, MSME, Space and Geospatial sector and divinvestment and public procurement policy.

Subject to certain assumptions, the Economic Survey projects India to grow in real terms by 8-8.5% in 2022-23. The Principal Economic Advisor also stressed the need to develop a standardized framework for cross-border insolvency by adopting the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law. As far as inflation is concerned, he asserted that the Centre took proactive measures to keep the prices of most essential commodities under control Sanyal also touched upon the fact that India's performance on the NITI Aayog SDG Index has improved to 66 in 2020-21.

At the same time, he called for enhancing the forest and tree cover and urged states to improve the management of its ground water resources through improving its recharge and by stemming its over-exploitation. Amid the repeal of the farm laws, Sanyal pointed out that the agricultural sector grew at 3.9% in 2021-22. He observed that there is a need to improve the productivity of small and marginal farmers.

The Economic Survey mentioned, "Crop diversification towards oilseeds, pulses and horticulture needs to be given priority by addressing the core issues of irrigation, investment, credit and markets in their cultivation. While the Government has adopted the use of MSP as signal to encourage crop diversification, there is also a need for coordinated action from the State Governments to facilitate the shift to high value and less water consuming crops to enable realization of the objective of doubling farmers’ income in a sustainable way". It also emphasised on the increase in Research and Development in the agricultural sector.

Focusing on concerns over growing unemployment in the nation, it added, "As per quarterly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data, up to March 2021, employment in urban sector affected by the pandemic has recovered almost to the prepandemic levels. Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) data suggests, that not only formalisation of jobs continued during second-COVID-19-wave, but its adverse impact by far on formalization of jobs was also much lower than during the first-COVIDwave. To provide the necessary buffer for the unorganized labour in rural areas during the pandemic, allocation of funds to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has been increased."