Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman presented the Union Budget in the Parliament on Tuesday. During her address, Sitharaman made a key announcement pertaining to the Northeast. She informed the house that the Centre will implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development initiative for the Northeast through the North Eastern Council. She informed that the government will allocate Rs 1,500 crores to fund infrastructure in the spirit of PM Gati Shakti and social development projects based on the needs of the Northeast.

"This will enable livelihood activities for youth and women thereby filling the gaps in various sectors. It will not be a substitute for existing central or state schemes. While the central ministries may also host their projects, priority will be given to those by the states. An initial allocation of Rs 1,500 crores will be made and the initial list of projects is given in annexure 1 of my speech," said Nirmala Sitharaman

PM development initiatives for North East will be implemented for the North Eastern Council... This will enable livelihood activities for youth and women... This scheme is not a substitute for the existing Centre or

State schemes: FM Nirmala Sitharaman #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/PT2mIBP7vn — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

Additonally, Sitharaman has also said that the border villages with less population will be covered under the "Vibrant Villages program". During her address, the Finance Minister also highlighted the four focus points - PM Gati Shakti Mission, inclusive development, increase in productivity, and financial investment. She remarked that the PM Gati Shakti is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development.

"PM Gati Shakti is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development. The approach is driven by seven engines namely roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure. All seven engines will pull forward the economy in unison. These engines are supported by the complementary roles of energy transmission, IT communication, bulk water and sewerage and social infra," she said

'Budget 2022 a blueprint for India at 100'

The Finance Minister averred that Union Budget 2022-23 seeks to lay a foundation and a blueprint to steer the economy over the next 25 years leading up to India at 100. She remarked that the rebound and recovery of the Indian economy reflects the strong resilience of the country. She added that India's economy is estimated to grow at 9.2 per cent this year. She also informed the house that sharp increase in public investment and capital expenditure in Budget 2021-22. The Finance Minister has exuded confidence that this budget will benefit, youth, women, farmers, SC, ST and will be guided by PM Gati Shakti.