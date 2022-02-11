FM Sitharaman Quotes Rahul Gandhi's 'Poverty Is State Of Mind' Quip; Slams UPA's Inflation

In her reply to the Union Budget debate in the Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, mocked ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his 2013 statement claiming 'Poverty is a state of mind'. Slamming the UPA govt for 'misusing MNREGA with ghost accounts. The FM also pointed out that CPI inflation in the UPA era was higher than the COVID lockdown period. The Parliament has been adjourned till March 2022 as the first part of the Budget session concluded today.

FM mocks Rahul Gandhi over poverty

"Your (Congress) former president said, "Poverty does not mean scarcity of food, money, or material things. If one possesses self-confidence one can overcome it". He also said, "It's a state of mind." I've not named the person but we know who it is," she said targetting Rahul Gandhi.

Commenting on inflation, she said, "CPI inflation of that time (before BJP) was 9.1%, for a reduction of only Rs 2.12 lakh crores. Global financial crisis hit us. But when pandemic hit us, loss to GDP was 9.57% &our management of inflation was such that it was only 6.2%. Opposition couldn't handle lesser crisis".

As per reports, in 2013, Rahul Gandhi said, "Poverty is just a state of mind. It does not mean the scarcity of food, money or material things. If one possesses self-confidence, then one can overcome poverty," at a function in Allahabad. He was citing the example of a poor woman in Amethi who had uplifted herself with a self-help group using Rajiv Gandhi Mahila Vikas Pariyojana.

Rahul Gandhi: 'There are two Indias'

In his 'Motion of Thanks to President's address', Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Modi govt for 'destroying India's institutions and destroying the voice of the union of states'. Touting India as a 'union of states' and not a nation, he added that India now was split into 'Two Indias' - the rich and the poor. Gandhi also targeted Centre's foreign policy, claiming that the Modi govt had made China and Pakistan join hands, claiming 'India is completely isolated and surrounded'.