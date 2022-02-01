Quick links:
Image: PTI/ANI
Indian business magnate and billionaire Gautam Adani on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget 2022 that was presented earlier in the day, calling it bold, an accelerator for domestic innovation, forward looking, and also added that it takes the country closer to the goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' Adani also extended gratitude to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The Indian Business Tycoon tweeted:
While the world recovers from the pandemic, India's budget is bold, forward looking and an accelerator for domestic innovation. It takes us closer to Atmanirbharta in every sphere. Thank you, @nsitharaman. Jai Hind.— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 1, 2022
It is important to note that Gautam Adani had surpassed Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani to become India's and Asia's richest person, in November 2021.
Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022, which emphasised on four priorities - PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action.
During the Budget session, FM Nirmala Sitharaman informed that India's growth is estimated to be at 9.27% in the current year, adding that it is highest among all large economies. She also said that India's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' will focus on complementing micro and macro economies, promoting digital economy, and private and public investments.