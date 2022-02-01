Indian business magnate and billionaire Gautam Adani on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget 2022 that was presented earlier in the day, calling it bold, an accelerator for domestic innovation, forward looking, and also added that it takes the country closer to the goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' Adani also extended gratitude to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Indian Business Tycoon tweeted:

While the world recovers from the pandemic, India's budget is bold, forward looking and an accelerator for domestic innovation. It takes us closer to Atmanirbharta in every sphere. Thank you, @nsitharaman. Jai Hind. — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 1, 2022

It is important to note that Gautam Adani had surpassed Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani to become India's and Asia's richest person, in November 2021.

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022, which emphasised on four priorities - PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action.

Union Budget 2022: Big announcements on taxes and GST

Both Centre and States government employees' tax deduction limit to be increased from 10% to 14% to help the social security benefits of state government employees and bring them at par with the Central government employees.

Any income from the transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except the cost of acquisition. Corporate surcharge to be reduced from 12% to 7%.

Tax deduction limit to be reduced for central government employees from 18% to 15% in their contribution to NPAs.

The gross GST collections for the month of January 2022 are Rs 1,40,986 crore which is the highest since the inception of GST.

Customs duty on cut and polished diamonds, gems to be reduced to 5%.

India's economic growth estimated to be 9.27%

During the Budget session, FM Nirmala Sitharaman informed that India's growth is estimated to be at 9.27% in the current year, adding that it is highest among all large economies. She also said that India's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' will focus on complementing micro and macro economies, promoting digital economy, and private and public investments.

Image: PTI, ANI