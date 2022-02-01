Last Updated:

If India Doesn't Grow, Poor & Middle-class Don't: NITI Aayog's Amitabh Kant On Budget 2022

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that the Prime Minister understands that people in India want growth and prosperity and are ready to go the extra mile.

Kamal Joshi

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, while speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, on Tuesday said that it is important that the country grows at rapid rates and asserted that the focus on capex and sunrise sections will ensure that.

"It's very important that India grows at rapid rates. Focus on capex and sunrise sectors this year ensures that. If India doesn't grow, poor and middle-class people can't grow. You can't grow on basis of doles," Kant said.

The NITI Aayog CEO said that the Prime Minister understands that people in India want growth and prosperity and are ready to go the extra mile. "Therefore it's not good to do tinkering of taxes year after year, you need predictability," the NITI Aayog said.

Trying to replicate what we have done in mobile sector with battery storage, solar PVs and more: Kant

When asked about imported umbrellas getting expensive, Amitabh Kant said, "The one important thing is the lesson we have derived from mobile manufacturing. In 2014, there were just two mobile manufacturers, today we have 200 manufacturers. Apple and Samsung have put up some biggest manufacturing here. We are today not only catering to the domestic requirements of less than $200 phones but also exporting in a very big way the cutting edge phones which are being made across the world."

He added, "What we have done in mobiles is we are trying to replicate in battery storage, solar PV and a whole range of other areas. If we do not do that we will become a major importing nation. The PLI scheme is aimed at making the global champions from India which can then penetrate global markets."

On asked about no announcement for the tourism and hospitality sectors, Kant said that the Budget has provided the increased outlet for the MSME sector for the credit guarantee scheme with additionality for the hospitality sector. "The domestic tourism was given a boost during the midst of the pandemic, and now the hospitality sector is given relief through this credit guarantee scheme," he said.

