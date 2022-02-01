In Budget 2022, A Financial Cushion For The Differently-abled & Their Parents-guardians

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. In a welcome announcement, Sitharaman announced a new initiative for the parents of Divyang (differently-abled) children by providing them with a considerable deduction relief. The Finance Minister liberalised the tax exemption that will be given to the parents of Divyang children. The parents will be able to opt for an insurance scheme with the Divyang child as a beneficiary and payment of the annuity or lump sum wouldn't necessitate the passing away of the guardian.

During her speech, Sitharaman remarked that a situation might arise wherein the Divyang may need a payment of annuity or lump sum amount even during the lifetime of their parents. Therefore, in order to address the issue, Sitharaman announced that payment of annuity and lump sum amount on attaining the age of 60 years for such parents will be allowed.

"The parent or guardian of a differently-abled person can take an insurance scheme for such person. The present law provides for deduction to the parent or guardian only if the lump-sum payment or annuity is available to the differently-abled person on the death of the subscriber i.e. parent or guardian. There could be situations where differently-abled dependants may need payment of annuity or lump sum amount even during the lifetime of their parents/guardians. I propose to thus allow the payment of annuity and lump sum amount to the differently-abled dependent during the lifetime of parents/guardians, i.e., on parents/ guardians attaining the age of sixty years," the Finance Minister said.

Union Minister Smriti Irani hailed the announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and remarked that the decision will provide a financial cushion to the Divyang in times of emergency.

#AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget provision to allow payment of annuity & lump sum amount to the Divyang dependent during the lifetime of parents/guardians attaining the age of 60 years is a welcome step. It will provide a financial cushion to the Divyang in times of emergency. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 1, 2022

During her address, the Finance Minister also highlighted the four focus points - PM Gati Shakti Mission, inclusive development, increase in productivity, and financial investment. She remarked that the PM Gati Shakti is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development.

"PM Gati Shakti is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development. The approach is driven by seven engines namely roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure. All seven engines will pull forward the economy in unison. These engines are supported by the complementary roles of energy transmission, IT communication, bulk water and sewerage and social infra," she said

'Budget 2022 a blueprint for India at 100'

The Finance Minister averred that Union Budget 2022-23 seeks to lay a foundation and a blueprint to steer the economy over the next 25 years leading up to India at 100. She remarked that the rebound and recovery of the Indian economy reflects the strong resilience of the country. Finance Minister Sitharaman added that India's economy is estimated to grow at 9.2 per cent this year. She also informed the House that there will be a sharp increase in public investment and capital expenditure in Budget 2021-22. The Finance Minister has exuded confidence that this budget will benefit, youth, women, farmers, SC, ST and will be guided by PM Gati Shakti.