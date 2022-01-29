Last Updated:

Union Budget 2022 India Budget 2022: How To Download Union Budget App On Android And IOS? Check Details

The India Budget 2022 application is available to download on both the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the Apple App Store for iOS devices.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
India Budget 2022: How to download Union Budget App on Android and iOS? Check details

IMAGE: @FinMinIndia/Twitter


The Indian Budget 2022-23 will be presented in the Parliament on February 1, 2022. The Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the budget, after which, it would be available for viewing and download through the Union Budget App on both Android and iOS devices. Keep reading to know more about the application, who created it and how to download it.  

Who has created the Union Budget App for mobile platforms?

The Union Government Budget application is available to download on both the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the Apple App Store for iOS devices. The Union Budget app has been created by National Informatics Centre. To recall, the organization has also created applications like Aarogya Setu, Sandes (Indian social networking application), Indian IDC 2021 and more. 

While writing the report, the Union Budget application has over one lakh downloads on the Google Play Store. Along with the Members of Parliament, Indian citizens will also be able to view all the budget-related documents by using the application. The application was launched last year when the Union Budget for 2021-22 was presented in a paperless format. Steps to download the application for viewing India Budget 2022 on Android and iOS are given below. 

READ | Union Budget: Omega Seiki says Centre should categorise EVs in priority lending sector

How to download the Union Budget app on Android?

  • Head over to the Google Play Store 
  • Search for "Union Budget"
  • The official application has a blue-coloured logo and is called "Union Budget"
  • In the list of results that appear, look out for the application that matches the name and check the developer's name as given above 
  • After locating the application, tap on its name and then tap on the install button
  • The Union Budget App on Android is compatible with Android v5.0 or above

How to download the Union Budget app on iOS?

  • Head over to the Apple App Store
  • Search for the application as "Union Budget App"
  • Check the initials of the application and the developer's name 
  • Once located, download the application 

List of documents on the Union Budget app

  • Finance Minister’s Budget Speech
  • Annual Financial Statement (AFS)
  • Demands for Grants (DG)
  • Finance Bill
  • Statements mandated under FRBM Act:
  • Macro-Economic Framework Statement
  • Medium-Term Fiscal Policy cum Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement
  • Expenditure Budget
  • Receipt Budget
  • Expenditure Profile
  • Budget at a Glance
  • Memorandum Explaining the Provisions in the Finance Bill
  • Output Outcome Monitoring Framework
  • Key Features of Budget 2020-21
  • Key to Budget Documents 
READ | EXPLAINED: What is Union Budget and why is it presented on February 1 every year?
READ | Budget 2022: From EV infra to PLI scheme, what automakers expect from FM Sitharaman
READ | Smartphone prices to hike or drop? Here's what to expect
Tags: India Budget 2022, Union Budget, Business News
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND