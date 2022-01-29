India Budget 2022: How to download Union Budget App on Android and iOS? Check details

The Indian Budget 2022-23 will be presented in the Parliament on February 1, 2022. The Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the budget, after which, it would be available for viewing and download through the Union Budget App on both Android and iOS devices. Keep reading to know more about the application, who created it and how to download it.

Who has created the Union Budget App for mobile platforms?

The Union Government Budget application is available to download on both the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the Apple App Store for iOS devices. The Union Budget app has been created by National Informatics Centre. To recall, the organization has also created applications like Aarogya Setu, Sandes (Indian social networking application), Indian IDC 2021 and more.

While writing the report, the Union Budget application has over one lakh downloads on the Google Play Store. Along with the Members of Parliament, Indian citizens will also be able to view all the budget-related documents by using the application. The application was launched last year when the Union Budget for 2021-22 was presented in a paperless format. Steps to download the application for viewing India Budget 2022 on Android and iOS are given below.

✅ Union Budget 2022-23 will be available on Mobile App after it is presented in Parliament



✅ “Union Budget Mobile App” to provide easy & quick access to Union Budget information to all stakeholders



✅ Mobile App is bilingual, available on both Android & iOS platforms (3/4) — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 27, 2022

How to download the Union Budget app on Android?

Head over to the Google Play Store

Search for "Union Budget"

The official application has a blue-coloured logo and is called "Union Budget"

In the list of results that appear, look out for the application that matches the name and check the developer's name as given above

After locating the application, tap on its name and then tap on the install button

The Union Budget App on Android is compatible with Android v5.0 or above

How to download the Union Budget app on iOS?

Head over to the Apple App Store

Search for the application as "Union Budget App"

Check the initials of the application and the developer's name

Once located, download the application

List of documents on the Union Budget app