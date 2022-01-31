Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Dr V Anantha Nageswaran and Principal Economic Adviser (PEA) Sanjeev Sanyal on Monday held a press briefing after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2021-22. The CEA said that the government has persuaded a four-pronged approach to prepare the economy for the post-pandemic world. "The approach--Short term support to the economy, especially to vulnerable sections during these uncertain times while keeping a firm eye on physical stability and at the same time never let go of the opportunity that a crisis provides to initiate structural and supply-side reform," Nageswaran said. The Economic Survey 2021-22 has been compiled by Sanjeev Sanyal and his team of advisers.

Sanyal said that there has been a revival of economic activity to pre-pandemic levels in 2021-22, adding that the economic cost of the second wave of COVID-19 was much milder in comparison to the first wave.

"Agriculture sector is now little short of 8% above pre-pandemic levels. The industrial sector contracted, revived, now 4.1% above the pre-pandemic level. The services sector is yet to reach the pre-pandemic level," he said while asserting that the economy is estimated to have grown by 9.2% this year after a contraction of 7.3% in the previous year.

Sanyal said that the agriculture sector was the least affected by COVID lockdowns. "This sector grew in even 2020-21 and again in 2021-22. The industrial sector did go through a contraction and now it is about 4.1% above pre-pandemic levels," he said.

'Service sector was most affected by pandemic'

The service sector was the most affected by lockdowns but now it is just short of reaching the pre-pandemic level, Sanyal said. "The segment (of services sector) which includes tourism, travel, and hotels is still 8.5% below where it was before the pandemic. It is a sector that is still impacted."

The total consumption is just short of the pre-pandemic level, he said adding that government consumption has been reasonably strong but private consumption still lags.

'Exports major driver of growth'

"Exports have been a major driver of growth and they are now very significantly above the pre-COVID levels. But imports have also been very strong. Overall, GDP is 1.3% above where it was pre-pandemic," the PEA said.

In 2021, the inflation reflected the disruption caused by the lockdown and supply chain disruptions. Since opened up, the Consumer Price Index has reacted to its tolerance band and remain so at 5.6%, Sanyal informed.

He said that there has been a major boom in the start-up culture in India in the last six years. "There are at least 555 districts in the country with at least one startup. India has become the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world after US and China," Sanyal said.

"Growth in 2022-23 will be driven by widespread vaccinations, gains from supply-side reforms, easing of regulation, robust export growth and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending," he said.

