Kejriwal Grumbles 'nothing For Citizens In Budget'; Kiran Bedi Counters 'Who Says So?'

Disgruntled by the Union Budget (2022-23), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, opined that it had disappointed citizens already suffering a COVID-hit slump. Kejriwal said that the Budget did not tackle rising inflation or offer tax relief for taxpayers. Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget (2022-23) in Lok Sabha, generating mixed reactions.

Kejriwal: 'Budget hat nothing for citizens'

करोना काल में लोगों को बजट से बहुत उम्मीद थी। बजट ने लोगों को मायूस किया। आम जनता के लिए बजट में कुछ नहीं है। महंगाई कम करने के लिए कुछ नहीं। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 1, 2022

Countering Kejriwal, ex-Puducherry governor Kiran Bedi asked, 'Who says this budget is not for the commoner?'. Listing capital expenditure on roads, trains, medical infra, tap water, houses, solar energy, clean fuel, digitised visual education, homegrown defence production, she opined it meant jobs, credit line and growth for all. PM Modi too termed Union Budget as a pro-people budget that tackled current issues of all sections of society.

Who says this budget is not for the commoner? WHAT IS CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ON? It's roads, trains, medical infra, tap water, houses, solar energy,clean fuel, digitised visual education, homegrown defence production (means jobs for our engineers, credit lines+

GDP growth is for all — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 1, 2022

Similar waves of disappointment were expressed by Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, K Chandrashekara Rao, Tejashwi Yadav to name a few. Banerjee alled the annual exercise an attempt at a 'Pegasus Spin' and highlighted an absence of specific handouts perhaps in terms of income tax cuts. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi termed it a 'zero-sum', which in game theory alludes to a scenario where one person's gain is another's loss and KCR called it a 'Golmaal Budget'. Samajwadi Party's spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria termed it 'anti-poor, anti-Middle class, anti-Women & anti-farmer'.

Union Budget 2022

Delivering her shortest (91-minute) Union Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures - Kisan drones, an RBI crypto coin, tax on digital assets, rollout of 5G spectrum, river linking, infrastructure push, E-passports, Defence manufacturing. Promising LIC privatisation soon, Sitharaman also expanded MSMEs allocation by Rs 6000 crores, allocation of Rs 1500 crores to north-eastern states, e-passports by 2022-23, expanded allocations to tap water connections, Housing schemes, new SEZ act, National Tele-Mental health program, Rs 19,500 cr allotment for solar modules, 100% post offices linked to banks. The FM also did not hike income taxes, reduced tax deduction limit, hiked tax incentives for startups, delayed updated tax returns. The Finance Minister stated that the Union Budget will provide a blueprint for 'Amrutkaal' (2022-2047) as India progresses to 100th year of Independence.