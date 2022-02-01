Last Updated:

Mamata Banerjee Terms Budget 2022 'Pegasus Spin'; Says It Has 'zero For Common People'

Taking to Twitter, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the government is 'lost in big words' and dubbed the 2022 Budget as a 'Pegasus spin budget'. 

Written By
Ananya Varma
Budget 2022

Image: PTI


After the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the Centre claiming that it had 'zero' measures for the common people who are getting crushed under unemployment and inflation. Taking to Twitter, Banerjee alleged that the government is 'lost in big words' and dubbed the 2022 Budget as a 'Pegasus spin budget'. 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1, presented the Union Budget 2022-23, projecting that India is expected to grow at 9.27% in the coming year. The Budget 2022 gives a blueprint of the economy for the next 25 years, she said, laying down 4 focus points - PM Gati Shakti Mission, inclusive development, increase in productivity, and financial investment.

Key highlights from Union Budget 2022-23

During her shortest Budget speech, Finance Minister announced no change in income tax slabs. However, she said that I-T returns can now be revised for omission and mistake, including declared income not reported. The changes can be made until the end of the assessment year on payment of tax.

READ | Budget 2022 takeaways: 'Digital asset' tax, 5G rollout, river-linking, no tax hike

In a relief to investors, Sitharaman announced a reduction of surcharge on unlisted shares to 23% from 28.5% earlier. The Budget also proposed taxing virtual assets like crypto and NFTs - at 30%. The corporate surcharge has been reduced to 7% from 12% earlier. Here are some other key announcements:

READ | Union Budget 2022: 5G spectrum auctions to Digi currency, key takeaways from FM's speech
  • Public issue of LIC soon
  • World-class infra push: Big investment over 25 years in PM Gati Shakti, Roads, Railways, Ports, Mass transport
  • Railways to develop new products to farmers and MSMEs, ‘One State-One Product’ to be prioritized, 400 new-gen Vande Bharat trains, 100 PM Gati Shakti cargo terminals to be developed
  • 2,000 km of rail network to be brought under indigenous world-class technology KAWACH
  • Finance startups for agriculture, Ken-Betwa river-interlinking, and 5 more river-interlinking projects
  • National Highways to be extended by 25,000 km in 2022-23
  • Additional credit cover of Rs 2 lakh crore to MSMEs, online skilling and partnership programs to be revamped, Desh stack e-Portal to be launched on Skill India
  • One class-one TV channel for supplementary education for Classes 1-12 under PM Vidya Yojana via Internet, TV, Mobile & Radio. Digital university to be established
  • PM Development Initiative for the North-East, with Rs 1500 cr for enabling livelihood activities for youth and women
  • 100% Post Offices to come under Core Banking systems
  • E-Passports to be launched
  • 5G auction in 2022, roll-out in 2023. PLI push for 5G and optical fibers in 100% villages by 2025
  • Any income from transfer of virtual digital assets to be taxed at 30%, including gifts
READ | Union Budget 2022: Anand Mahindra reflects on FM's budget speech; 'most impactful'
READ | Budget 2022: Sensex soars, Nifty recovers as FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces key measures
Tags: Budget 2022, Mamata Banerjee, Union Budget
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND