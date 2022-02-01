Mamata Banerjee Terms Budget 2022 'Pegasus Spin'; Says It Has 'zero For Common People'

After the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the Centre claiming that it had 'zero' measures for the common people who are getting crushed under unemployment and inflation. Taking to Twitter, Banerjee alleged that the government is 'lost in big words' and dubbed the 2022 Budget as a 'Pegasus spin budget'.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1, presented the Union Budget 2022-23, projecting that India is expected to grow at 9.27% in the coming year. The Budget 2022 gives a blueprint of the economy for the next 25 years, she said, laying down 4 focus points - PM Gati Shakti Mission, inclusive development, increase in productivity, and financial investment.

Key highlights from Union Budget 2022-23

During her shortest Budget speech, Finance Minister announced no change in income tax slabs. However, she said that I-T returns can now be revised for omission and mistake, including declared income not reported. The changes can be made until the end of the assessment year on payment of tax.

In a relief to investors, Sitharaman announced a reduction of surcharge on unlisted shares to 23% from 28.5% earlier. The Budget also proposed taxing virtual assets like crypto and NFTs - at 30%. The corporate surcharge has been reduced to 7% from 12% earlier. Here are some other key announcements: