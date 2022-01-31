Markets Register Early Gains Day Ahead Of Union Budget; Sensex Surges By 712 Points

A day ahead of the Union Budget, the markets started on a positive note with both the Bombay Stock Exchange benchmark Sensex and Nifty recording gains. On Monday, Sensex surged by 712 points to 57,912.84 in early trade with Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Ultratech Cement and Infosys gaining in the process. Similarly, National Stock Exchange Nifty advanced 216.95 points or 1.27% to 17,318.90.

This comes even as the BSE index and NSE Nifty finished 0.13% and 0.05% lower in the previous session. Later in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey for 2021-22. She shall present the Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, February 1.

Sensex jumps 712.61 points to 57,912.84 in opening session; Nifty surges 216.95 points to 17,318.90 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 31, 2022

Features of the Union Budget 2021-22

On February 1 last year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget which laid emphasis on 6 pillars- health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvirogating human capital, innovation and Research and Development and minimum government and maximum governance. To begin with, the outlay for the health sector was increased by 137% including the allocation of Rs.35,000 crore for the COVID-19 vaccine. Several initiatives such as the Mega Investment Textiles Parks scheme, the National Infrastructure Pipeline and the setting up of a Development Financial Institution have been taken to boost physical and financial capital and infrastructure.

Fixing the disinvestment target for 2021-22 at Rs.1.75 lakh crore, Sitharaman disclosed that every Public Sector Undertakings in all but 4 strategic sectors will be privatised. In 2021-22, the fiscal deficit is estimated to be 6.8% of the GDP with the aim to achieve a fiscal deficit level below 4.5% of the GDP by 2025-26. On the direct taxation front, relief has been provided to senior citizens above 75 years of age besides changes in mechanisms for reducing disputes and simplifying settlements.

For instance, the National Faceless Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Centre will be established. Furthermore, the Centre has opted for Customs Duty rationalization and introduced the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess on a small number of items to aid farmers. This was the first-ever Digital Union Budget in the country.