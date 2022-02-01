MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad Lauds Union Budget 2022; Says It Is 'only For The Common Man'

During an exclusive conversation with Republic TV post-Budget 2022, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad said that this budget is only for the common man. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday stated that India's economic growth in the current year is estimated to be 9.2%, which is the highest among all large economies.

She also laid out four focus points- PM Gati Shakti Mission, inclusive development, increase in productivity, and financial investment- while presenting the Union Budget. Sitharaman said that the PM Gati Shakti is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development.

"The approach is driven by seven engines namely roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure. All seven engines will pull forward the economy in unison," she said.

Union Budget: Major announcements

During her shortest Budget speech, Finance Minister announced no change in income tax slabs. She, however, said that IT Returns can now be revised for omission and mistake, including declared income not reported. The changes can be made till the end of the assessment year on payment of tax.

In relief to investors, Sitharaman announced a reduction of surcharge on unlisted shares to 23% from 28.5% earlier. The Budget also proposed taxing virtual assets like crypto and NFTs- at 30%. The corporate surcharge has been reduced to 7% from 12% earlier.

To boost the economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will issue a digital rupee using blockchain and other technologies in the FY 2022-23, Sitharaman announced saying that it will give a big boost to the economy.

The customs duty on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones is being reduced to 5%. Simply sawn diamond will attract nil customs duty. To facilitate the export of jewellery through e-commerce, a simplified regulatory framework is to be implemented by June this year, Sitharaman informed.

"Customs duty rates will be calibrated to facilitate domestic manufacturing of wearable devices, hearing devices and electronic smart meters, and to enable domestic manufacturing of high growth electronic items," she added.