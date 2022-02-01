MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad Offers Prayers Ahead Of Union Budget; Urges MPs To Cooperate

Offering prayers at his residence hours ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget, MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad sought the cooperation of all MPs in the Parliament session. Speaking to the media, he expressed a desire that India should become a global leader under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Moreover, he countered the claim that the Centre was unfair towards Maharashtra as far as the Union Budget is concerned citing that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government had a habit of blaming others for its own failures.

Bhagwat Karad remarked, "I have prayed to God and am leaving for the Ministry now. I prayed to God that India should become prosperous, every citizen of India should live peacefully and nicely. Besides this, I prayed that India should become a Vishwa Guru under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"Maha Vikas Aghadi always speaks lies. It doesn't do anything on its own. They just point fingers at the Centre. Maharashtra government should show one thing which they have done during the COVID-19 period. I can tell 10 things done by the Centre," he added.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the Union Minister opined, "If the PM has said that everyone should cooperate, then everyone should cooperate. Because the session didn't go well last time". However, he refused to talk about the details of the Budget.

Countdown begins for Budget

Different sections of society are expecting adequate relief in the Union Budget 2022 amid the dent to the economy on account of the pandemic. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the paperless budget at 11 am in Lok Sabha today. In encouraging news for the Indian economy, the Economic Survey tabled on Monday projected GDP growth of 8-8.5% in 2022-23. Prepared by Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal, it comprises 11 chapters focusing on several aspects such as fiscal developments, prices and inflation, agriculture and food management and services and employment.

Focusing on concerns over growing unemployment in the nation, the Economic Survey observed, "As per quarterly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data, up to March 2021, employment in the urban sector affected by the pandemic has recovered almost to the pre-pandemic levels. Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) data suggests, that not only formalisation of jobs continued during the second-COVID-19 wave, but its adverse impact by far on formalization of jobs was also much lower than during the first-COVID wave. To provide the necessary buffer for the unorganized labour in rural areas during the pandemic, allocation of funds to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has been increased."