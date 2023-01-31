NIA Files Chargesheet Against Man Accused In 'ISIS Module Activities In India' Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against a member of ISIS for radicalising Indian youth, propagating the ideology, and raising funds for the group.

The investigating agency filed the chargesheet in the Patiala House Court of the nation’s capital against accused Mohammad Mohsin Ahmad under sections 120B and 204 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 17, 18, 39, and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

An official statement claimed that on June 25, 2022, the agency registered the complaint under suo moto. Reportedly, Ahmad raised money for ISIS and used cryptocurrency to transfer it to his ISIS supervisors in Syria.

"Investigations have revealed that the accused Mohammed Mohsin Ahmad conspired with an ISIS handler and others for the propagation of the ISIS ideology, with the ultimate objective to radicalize the Indian youth and recruit them for ISIS. He was also involved in raising funds for ISIS from the ISIS sympathisers in India and sending the collected funds to his Syria-based ISIS handlers through cryptocurrency channels, thereby supporting ISIS in furtherance of its terrorist activities," officials said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.