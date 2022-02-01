Nirmala Sitharaman Breaks Down Union Budget 2022; Clears Air On Cryptocurrency Tax

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday along with officials from her Ministry, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained the contours of the Union Budget. She touched upon a number of aspects including the tax and expenditure estimates, privatisation, the introduction of the digital economy and employment generation. Moreover, she also hit out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for claiming that there was nothing in the budget for the salaried class, middle class, the poor and deprived, the youth, farmers and MSMEs.

Watch Nirmala Sitharaman's full press briefing on budget here:

Here are the FM's key insights:

Assistance for the hospitality sector

"We recognised that post the second wave, the hospitality sector is in difficulty and they needed support. The tested and proven formula was the emergency credit liquidity guarantee scheme. Since that had worked out well for the MSMEs, we thought that the formulation is the best to be adopted. So, to the existing 4 and a lakh crore of sovereign guarantees, we added 50,000 crores more sovereign guarantees and wanted the hospitality and the contract-intensive sectors to benefit out of it."

Are tax and expenditure numbers very conservative in the budget?

"I think our assessments have proven right. Conservative is not being overtly and excessively optimistic. We are sure to achieve the numbers. If anything, we will probably better them."

Progress in privatisation target

"Regarding LIC, we have already told you that in all probability, it is going through this year. We have made a specific mention of that in the budget. So, beyond that, there is nothing more to add for me on that. But I have indicated that it will happen. We have shown the intent of the government. In that, Air India got cleared."

The distinction between cryptocurrency & RBI's digital currency

"A currency is a currency only when it is issued by the central bank even if it is a Crypto. Anything which is outside of that, loosely all of us refer to it as cryptocurrency. They are not currencies. We are not taxing currency that is yet to be issued."

"In transacting that (virtual) asset, if there are profits being made, then we are taxing that profit at 30%. We are also tracking every trail of money in that saying that 1% TDS will be imposed on every transaction happening in the crypto world. So, the distinctions are very clear."

No increase in tax

"I did not increase the tax this year and last year also. I did not try to earn even a single rupee by increasing taxes. Last time, the PM gave an order that we should burden the people with additional tax during the pandemic period irrespective of the deficit. The same instruction was issued this time too."

Employment generation

"We are spending Rs.5.5 lakh crore on infrastructure this year. It is 34% less than the last year. In the upcoming year, we are increasing capital expenditure to Rs.7.5 lakh crore. It will immediately have a positive impact on jobs. Because when we are spending on asset creation- roads, airports, seaports, inland waterways, There will be a rise in employment owing to the jobs created to make these assets."

Centre's efforts to retrieve black money

"The information from Switzerland pertaining to foreign bank accounts and the money lying in them is happening after 2018. We are working on an account-by-account basis on the information received for black money to be brought back. Today, the NPAs in banks are coming down. Banks are getting the money back of those who have fled the country."

Response to Rahul Gandhi's allegation

"I wish as the leader of the oldest political party, Rahul Gandhi should understand what is being said in the Budget. On every one of the categories, he has named youth, farmer, I have mentioned repeatedly where what benefits them. I pity people who come up with quick responses. I am ready to answer a quick understanding response. But just because you want to put something on Twitter, it does not help."

"Is the employment situation satisfactory in Punjab? Is the condition of farmers satisfactory in Maharashtra? Even today, cotton farmers are committing suicide in Maharashtra. Has Rahul Gandhi been able to stop this?"