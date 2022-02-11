Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Reply In Rajya Sabha On Budget 2022 At 11.30 AM Today

In a significant update, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be replying in the Rajya Sabha on Budget at around 11.30 AM today, February 11.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reply in Rajya Sabha on #Budget, likely around 11.30 am today.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/Um6OIf5y3z — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022

Union Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman's take on critics

Days after tabling the Budget for the financial year 2022-23, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had spoken to Republic TV where she opened up on critics. At that time she had underlined that the 25 years plan is a bit of mid-term planning.

Responding to constant criticism of the incorporation of hi-tech features in the budget and digitisation across sectors, Nirmala Sitharaman had asserted, "I think they are keeping their view somewhat knowingly short-sited. Because for digitalization, you don't really need to report to in-depth research, it was quite evident in the time of the pandemic when common people adapted to and adopted the technology. Take for example the payment system that went so viral, in which everyone scanned the QR codes irrespective of their levels of literacy, or profession".

Facing the brunt of opposition parties for not providing anything directly for the middle class in the budget, Nirmala Sitharaman had argued that direct reliefs were being provided in numerous ways. She cited the small farmers, who are part of the middle class, being paid directly into their accounts. Also, she cited how the government bore interest for the citizens when they were incapable of paying during the pandemic.

The opposition had lamented the Union Budget 2022 speech as the most capitalist speech to be ever read by a Finance Minister. Former Finance Minister Chidambaram had also said FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech was "the most capitalist speech to be ever read by an FM". He added, "The word 'poor' occurs only twice in para 6 and we thank FM for remembering that there are poor people in this country. People will reject this capitalist budget."