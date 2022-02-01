Nirmala Sitharaman Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Zero-Sum Budget' Comment; 'First Understand'

Retorting sharply to Rahul Gandhi for his 'Zero-Sum Budget' comment, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that it was a pity coming from a leader of the oldest party. The Finance Minister, while addressing the press, urged Rahul Gandhi to understand the budget and underlined that all topics put forth by the former Congress president like Youth and farmers, have been addressed in terms of benefits.

Nirmala Sitharaman tells Rahul Gandhi to 'understand'

"I pity people who come up with quick responses. The quick understanding response I understand. But just because you want to put something out on Twitter is not understandable," Sitharaman said, challenging Gandhi to implement benefits for the categories put forth by him in states ruled by Congress- Chattisgarh, Maharashtra and Punjab.

"They say such things, is employment perfect in Punjab? Are farmers happy in Maharashtra? I will take criticism but not from someone who has not done his work," she added.

M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget!



Nothing for

- Salaried class

- Middle class

- The poor & deprived

- Youth

- Farmers

- MSMEs — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2022

Rahul's Zero Fact Response

What Rahul Gandhi says- 'nothing for salaried class'

As a matter of fact, during the presentation of the budget, Finance Minister Sitharaman vividly announced a new tax rule where a taxpayer can file an updated return on payment of taxes within two years from the end of the relevant assessment year.

What Rahul Gandhi says- 'nothing for the middle class'

During the presentation of the Union Budget, Finance Minister Sitharaman made a slew of announcements that would benefit the middle class. For example, the announcements in the arena of education like Digital University. Also, one class-one TV channel for supplementary education for Classes 1-12 under PM Vidya Yojana via Internet, TV, Mobile & Radio.

Also, Ease of Doing Business 2.0 and the next phase of Ease of Living is to be launched, as per the Centre.

It is pertinent to note here the announcements in the arena health facilities including the launch of the National Tele-Mental health program with NIMHANS as a nodal centre and tech support from IIIT Hyderabad has been announced.

Not to forget the reduction of the minimum alternate tax (MAT) paid by co-operative societies to 15% from 18%.

What Rahul says- 'nothing for poor, deprived'

As a matter of fact, during the presentation of the budget, Finance Minister Sitharaman also made a slew of announcements for the poor and the deprived.

Take, for example, the allotment for PM Awas Yojana increased to Rs 48,000 crore for over 80 lakh affordable houses. Also, the allotment of Rs 60,000 crore to ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’, which has current coverage of 8.7 crores.

Apart from this, two lakh anganwadis will be upgraded in the country, and this would include new generation anganwadis that have better infrastructure and audio-visual aids, powered by clean energy and providing an improved environment for early child development.

What Rahul says-'nothing for farmers'

During the presentation of Budget 2022, Finance Minister Sitharaman also made a slew of announcements for farmers. Take for example, the announcement of Rs 2.37 lakh crore towards direct payments for minimum support price (MSP) to wheat and paddy farmers.

Also, an announcement has been made for Kisan drones for crop assessment, spraying of insecticides, assessing land records. Moreover, the digitisation of land records has been announced to bring more transparency in the agriculture sector.

What Rahul says-'nothing for MSME's'

Finance Minister Sitharaman, during the budget presentation, vividly announced the extension of the emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) till March 2023. The guarantee cover under the scheme has also been expanded by Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh crore.

Additionally, a Rs 6,000-crore programme to rate MSMEs will be rolled out over the next five years.