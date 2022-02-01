Niti Aayog CEO Hails 'progressive' Budget; Welcomes Move To Bring Crypto Under Tax Net

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant weighed in on the Union Budget 2022 calling it a 'very progressive and forward-looking Budget.' Speaking to ANI after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation, Kant opined that the Budget had a key focus on 'sunrise areas of growth' and a range of sectors that would help leapfrog India in the coming decade.

"This Budget looks at sunrise areas of growth. These are all new areas of growth. India needs to go digital, India needs to go green, that is what the budget really pitches for. It reduces the surcharge on capital gain tax, which is really good. The budget pushes for new areas like urbanization, clean electricity, digital rupee, range of areas of growth which will help leapfrog India in the coming decade," said Amitabh Kant.

"It is a very progressive and forward-looking Budget. It prepares India for the next stage of its sustained growth. It is a continuation of the last year's Budget. The real highlight of the Budget is its huge expansion on the capital expenditure," Kant added.

Discussing the Centre's decision to regulate income from cryptocurrency, the Niti Aayog CEO said that the move to regulate crypto instead of banning it was a good choice. "The Budget says that virtual assets like cryptos will not be banned but treated as another asset class and will attract a tax of 30% on capital gains. It has gone for a regulation, which is a good thing for a new asset class like crypto," he said.

He also backed the Centre's decision to not revise tax rates and slabs, stating that there was a need to sustain policies. "The government has done a lot on taxes, there needs to be a sustainability of policies. They implemented a number of policies, hence tax slabs don't need to be changed every year. We need to now focus on implementation," he said.

Key highlights from Union Budget 2022-23

During her shortest Budget speech, Finance Minister announced no change in income tax slabs. She, however, said that IT Returns can now be revised for omission and mistake, including declared income not reported. The changes can be made till the end of the assessment year on payment of tax.

In a relief to investors, Sitharaman announced a reduction of surcharge on unlisted shares to 23% from 28.5% earlier. The Budget also proposed taxing virtual assets like crypto and NFTs- at 30%. The corporate surcharge has been reduced to 7% from 12% earlier. Here are some other key announcements: