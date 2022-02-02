Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Lauds Union Budget For Focus On Tech-led Growth, Adds Caveat

In his first reaction to the Union Budget on Tuesday, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik hailed it for focusing on technology and infrastructure-led growth. Apart from this, he contended that other measures such as the Production Linked Incentive scheme and the extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee scheme would prove beneficial amid the pandemic. At the same time, Patnaik accused the Centre of reducing the budgetary allocation for key sectors. Moreover, he called upon the Centre to sanction more rural houses for Odisha.

Naveen Patnaik remarked, "The focus of the budget on technology and infrastructure-led growth will have a positive impact. The proposed technology-led development in health and education will help the country to a large extent in this pandemic situation. The Production Linked Incentive schemes in 14 sectors, the extension of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee scheme would be helpful in mitigating supply-side constraints."

"The central allocation is slashed in critical sectors like agriculture and farmers' welfare, higher education, rural development and women and child development. This could hamper inclusive growth. Reduction in MGNREGS in a pandemic situation is not going to help poor people," he added.

The BJD supremo further opined, "The middle class and the poor are heavily impacted by price rise and inflation. The budget has not addressed price rise being faced by people. To compound this further, there is a sharp decline in LPG subsidy."

Welcoming the focus on technology & infrastructure led growth in #Budget2022, CM Naveen Patnaik said that it will have positive impact. CM added that the proposed technology led development in health & education will help the country to a large extent in this pandemic situation. pic.twitter.com/7l78Hnb2AU — Biju Janata Dal (@bjd_odisha) February 1, 2022

Union Budget 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the second digital Union Budget which laid emphasis on 4 priorities - PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action. PM Gati Shakti is driven by 7 engines - Roads, Railways, Airports, Ports, Mass Transport, Waterways and Logistics Infrastructure. As far as agriculture is concerned, she announced the promotion of chemical-free natural farming, branding of millet products, use of Kisan drones and launch of a fund with blended capital to finance agriculture startups.

In order to offset the loss to children who have missed out on school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 'One Class One TV channel' programme will be expanded to 200 TV channels. In 2022-23, the fiscal deficit is estimated to be 6.9% of the GDP. On the direct taxation front, Sitharaman proposed a provision permitting taxpayers to file an Updated Return on payment of additional tax, tax relief for persons with disability, extended tax incentives for start-ups and declared a 30% tax on income earned by transfer of virtual digital assets.