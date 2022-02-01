Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on The Budget Exclusive, discussing how the Union Budget 2022-23 was designed for a 'prosperous India' and was far from being 'election-driven'. Piyush Goyal remarked that the prudent budget amidst the election season had proven how PM Modi had revolutionised the Indian governance, which earlier revolved around elections.

"It's very difficult for them to fathom the fact that here's a Prime Minister and Finance Minister who is willing to come up with a very prudent budget despite it being election season. It's a budget that's visionary, progressive and creates a necessary framework for India's growth," he said.

"PM Modi for the last 8 years has told us to work for the people, election or no election. People trust PM Modi and know what he is doing. The five states going to the polls are also a part of India. We are looking for a strong and prosperous India. This is the first time that India has a PM who after 8 years in office has greater popularity than ever before and any other Prime Minister in the last 75 years. This is very characteristic thinking that PM has brought to Indian governance. In a country where everything revolved around politics, he focuses on what is good for the people and India," he added.

Piyush Goyal hits back at Akhilesh

The Commerce and Industry Minister also sharply retorted to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's comments on the Union Budget saying that he was upset over being denied 'opportunities' to run his liquor and sand mafia. "Mr Akhilesh Yadav has criticized that the budget doesn't give opportunities. He's right. This Budget gives no opportunity for corruption, for him to run liquor and land mafia. That is the change the people of UP have been yearning for years. After so many years, they got an honest, development-oriented government. That change is what India expects, which is why we got an absolute majority the second time," he said.

The Union Minister also responded to the Finance Minister's decision to raise customs duty on umbrellas, seemingly a message directed at China saying, "I don't think it was a country-centric message, but a message for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

"India, with 135 crore Indians, aspiring for a better quality of life, are such a large demand ecosystem, that if we started being vocal-for-local, we could transform the future of India," he added.

#BudgetWithArnab | India, with 135 crore Indians, aspiring for a better quality of life, are such a large demand ecosystem, that if we started being vocal-for-local, we could transform the future of India: Union Minister @PiyushGoyal https://t.co/E0frrVBeX7 pic.twitter.com/5Tyry6eeUH — Republic (@republic) February 1, 2022

Image: Republic