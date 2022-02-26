PM Modi Inaugurates Health Ministry's Webinar, Says Govt Has Adopted A 'holistic Approach'

The Centre has adopted a holistic approach in the healthcare ecosystem where it will not only focus on health but equally on wellness as well, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. PM Modi was addressing the Health Ministry's post-budget webinar which was the fifth in the series of post-Union budget webinars addressed by the Prime Minister along with Union Ministers, health professionals, professionals from health management, nursing, paramedics, technology, and research.

हेल्थ सेक्टर में Holistic और Inclusiveness के लिए हम इसमें तीन फैक्टर्स का समावेश कर रहे हैं… pic.twitter.com/xiUSf65JZd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2022

During today's webinar, PM Modi spoke to the professionals and also noted that three factors have been taken into consideration in the Union Budget 2022 which includes modern infrastructure and human resource expansion; encouraging research, and adopting modern and futuristic technology. Further reiterating the Centre's 'One India, One Health' spirit, he said the essential health facilities will be brought up in the villages at block and district levels whereas the private sector will also play a key role in their maintenance.

Budget allocation has been increased as demand for healthcare services has increased: PM Modi

"Whether it be Swachh Bharat Mission, Fit India Mission, Nutrition Mission, Mission Indradhanush, Ayushman Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission, we have to take all such missions to the maximum number of people", PM added. Further speaking on the allocations provided for the health sector in the Union Budget 2022, PM Modi said that as the demand for healthcare services has increased, budget allocation for health along with education, and human resource development related to the sector has also been increased in comparison to previous years. Also, efforts are being made to train skilled health professionals accordingly which will facilitate global access to India's quality and affordable healthcare system.

Providing details on the health infrastructure as developed in the country, the Prime Minister also informed that work on around 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres are progressing, while more than 85,000 centres are providing the facility of routine checkups, vaccinations, and testing across the country. Additionally, the budget will also bring the facility of mental healthcare.

PM Modi also called upon the healthcare community to work within a set time framework for taking such reforms forward with the help of technology and also with a focus on improving the quality of medical education in the country.



Image: Twitter/@BJP4India