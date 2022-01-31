PM Modi's Appeal For Budget Session: 'Chance For India To Reach Greater Economic Heights'

Making a fervent appeal to all MPs, PM Modi stressed that the Budget session of Parliament can serve as an opportunity for India to reach greater economic heights. This comes in the wake of frequent disruptions by the opposition during the Monsoon as well as the Winter Session of Parliament in 2021. Speaking to the media before the commencement of the Budget session on Monday, the PM urged the parliamentarians to engage in debates with an open mind. He also requested them to not curate their agenda influenced by the upcoming Assembly elections in UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

PM Modi remarked, "Today, the Budget session is commencing. I welcome you and the parliamentarians from all parts of the country to this Budget session. There are many opportunities for India in today's global scenario. This budget session is not just important for India's economic growth but also how the vaccination campaign in India and vaccines discovered in India are creating confidence in the world. In this budget session too, the discussions of parliamentarians, the issues of discussion of parliamentarians, the discussion done with an open mind can be an opportunity to create an impact on the world."

"I hope that all honourable MPs, all political parties discuss with an open mind and help take the country on the path of progress and accelerate this process. It is true that the sessions and discussions are impacted by elections quite often. But I want to urge all honourable MPs that elections have their own importance. They will keep happening. The more we make this session fruitful with full commitment, the upcoming year will create an opportunity for us to reach new economic heights," he added.

The Budget session

The Budget Session commenced with President Ram Nath Kovind's joint address to both Houses of Parliament. Later in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 in Lok Sabha. Special arrangements have been made to ensure social distancing with staggered timings for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. As a result, the Upper House of Parliament will function from 10 am to 3 pm, whereas the lower House will function from 4 pm to 9 pm except for the first two days in the first part of the Budget session ending on February 11.

On the aforesaid days, there will be no Question Hour as well as Zero Hour. The Motion of Thanks on the President's address and a general discussion on the Budget will be the two major items of business during the first part of this session. On the other hand, the second part of the Budget session will be held from March 14 to April 8.