Pre-Budget Economic Survey Released With GDP Projection At 6-6.8% In 2023-24

The Economic Survey pre-Budget 2023-24 was released by the Union Ministry of Finance on Tuesday. Amid the highly anticipated Budget 2023-24, the Economic Survey has its own dimensions.



The key details of the survey revolve around the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth Projection of the country of 6-6.8 per cent in 2023-24. As per the survey, 7.0 per cent of GDP growth has been estimated for the year ending March 2023, after 8.7 per cent, which was estimated in the previous fiscal. Key highlights are:

- GDP Growth Projection of 6-6.8% in 2023-24

- 7.0% GDP growth estimate for year ending March 2023 (After 8.7% in the previous fiscal)

- Credit growth to MSMEs at 30.5% in Jan-Nov 2022

- Govt Capex drove growth in year ending March 2023

- RBI projects inflation at 6.8% in FY23, above target range

- Housing market utilisation improving after migrant workers' return

- Surge in exports fast-tracked production

- Private consumption rebounding

- Survey notes WTO's lower forecast for World GDP growth to 1.0% in 2023