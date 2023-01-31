Pre-election Budgets: Comparing The Trends Of 2013, 2019 And 2023 Fiscal Plans

The Indian Ministry of Finance is all set to announce the union budget for 2023-24 on February 1, 2023. This will be the last budget of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is in its second term. Since the next general elections are scheduled to be held in April-May 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of the fifth budget of the union government is expected to be a pre-election exercise.

Meanwhile, amid great expectations from the oncoming budget, trends noticed in previous pre-election budgets suggest a focus on the agriculture sector to be prioritised. A leading investment banking firm, Goldman Sachs, reckons that the new budget is unlikely to see any major reforms. However, being a pre-election budget, the nation may expect allocation hikes in welfare spending. Taking into consideration the pre-election budgets of 2013-14 and 2019-20, a brief analysis may present a few insights on what can be expected from the new budgets.

2013-14 Union Budget

Announced with the aim of ‘'higher growth leading to inclusive and sustainable development’, the Union Budget for 2013-14 was put forth by Finance Minister P Chidambaram and sought to increase allocation to key areas. The focus was laid on providing incentives for investments and savings while containing the fiscal deficit of 4.8% of GDP. Notably, the budget was aimed at reviving growth amid the country's worst slowdown in a decade. The total budget expenditure was seen at Rs 16.65 trillion in 2013-14. The government’s plan included adequate funding of all flagship programmes and sufficient funds extended to each Ministry or Department in consistency with their capacity to spend funds.

One overarching goal of the 2013-14 budget was to create opportunities for India’s youth and enable them to acquire education and skills that equip them with decent jobs or self-employment. Meanwhile, the allocation for the Ministry of Defence increased to Rs 2,03,672 crores including Rs 86,741 crore for capital expenditure. The education sector was allocated an expenditure of up to Rs 5,000 crore while Rs 37,330 crore was allocated to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

2019-20 Interim Budget

The interim budget of 2019 was presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on 1 February 2019. Through the budget, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan were introduced by the government in a notable favouring toward the rural and agriculture sector. As per the government’s plans, the fiscal deficit for 2019–20 was set to be 3.94% of GDP. Meanwhile, an amount of Rs 6000 was allocated for farmers having up to 2 hectares of land under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and was available in 3 equal instalments of Rs.2000 each.

Furthermore, the outlay in the 2018 budget was revised for six key social schemes focusing on enhancing the welfare of the poor and farmers. A new scheme aimed at enabling direct cash transfers to farmers was also announced. The total expenditure was up to Rs 3,401,639 crore. Overall, the pre-election budget was vastly focused on catering to the issues faced by the rural and agriculture sector of the country.

Fiscal plans for 2023-24

Union Budget 2023-24 will be the fifth consecutive budget to be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Notably, the budget comes at a time when the nation’s economy is recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the new budget, the capital expenditure for the FY 2022-2023 has been increased by 35.4% to Rs 7.5 lakh crore by the Indian Finance Ministry.

As per the Economic Survey presented in the Indian Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, currently, India is the fast-growing economy in the world with an estimated GDP growth of 7% for the year ending March 2023, after 8.7%, which was estimated in the previous fiscal year. The latest budget is expected to lay focus on defence, education, space, fintech and agriculture sectors.