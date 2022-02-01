Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal on Tuesday affirmed that the main behind the framing of the Budget for the financial year 2022-23 was to maintain continuity. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor, Sanyal, who headed the team responsible for preparing this year’s Economic Survey, elaborated on the 'continuity' point.

"In that context let me say, few things have continued. First of all, a strong emphasis is remaining on capital expenditure, especially on infrastructure. Also, a strong emphasis is on inculcating private entrepreneurship particularly on start-ups and new kinds of innovation," Sanyal said.

The Principal Economic Advisor added, "We have continued where necessary with various kinds of schemes for sectors that may be still affected for example- there is a special guarantee scheme that has come up for the hospitality sector which as you can imagine has services affected."

Having said that, he added that they are open to changing courses where necessary.

Principal Economic Advisor on crowding in and crowding out

In the exclusive interview, the Principal Economic Advisor also highlighted if the government was focused on crowding in or crowding out. Highlighting that the government was focused on crowding in, Sanyal added, "Crowding out happens when you have an overheated economy where the government is gobbling up the resources which would otherwise have ended with the private sector. That is not the circumstance we have right now. Right now is that we have well-capitalised banks which are in a position to lend should the demand for this credit rise. We have capital markets that have allowed a huge amount of credit to be raised."

He, however, highlighted that there is a need for the government to maintain its infrastructure spending in such a way that it not only creates demand but also create the infrastructure assets and productive capability for being able to encourage the private sector investment to come back.

'Conservative tilt there in policies'

Sanyal also acknowledged that there was a conservative tilt in the policies and said, "But that is not because of international investors. We do it because we genuinely believe that it is good economic management."

"As far as the fiscal deficit is concerned, we had committed that in the next few years of consolidation, COVID related response required a spike in the amount of spending we had to do in the last financial year and we have consolidated to some extent this year. We will do it again this year as we go step by step from 6.9 to 6.4 and presumably slowly over the next few years in the range of 4.5," the Principal Economic Advisor added.

'Inflation has globally reappeared'

The Principal Economic Advisor also touched upon the topic of inflation which as per him has reappeared all across the world. "Now, in India, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has remained within the target which is 2-6 %. The Wholesale Price Index (WHI) on the other hand has in fact jumped on to double digits, Sanyal said.

Sanyal added, "Some part of it is of course base effect, not to be worried about, but there is an element thereon global energy crisis. There can also be an impact on supply chain breakdowns in the world. Take for example ships and containers and so on. "

The policymakers, as per Sanyal, policymakers do need to watch out for inflation. "But that does not mean that we need to suddenly begin tightening on the basis of this issue," he further said, adding that they are taking steps as and well needed, example, reducing excise duty on fuels a couple of months back.