Restaurant Body Disappointed With Budget 2022; Demands 'Industry' Status

Following the presentation of the Union Budget 2022 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) issued its reaction, stating dissent at the Annual Financial Document. In the open response to the Centre, NRAI President Kabir Suri has sought 'some immediate liquidity support' along with an 'immediate rationalization of the current GST structure'.

Elucidating that Food Services Industry is amongst the hardest-hit sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Association claimed 'highest rates of morality'.

"The Restaurant Industry was eagerly looking at some immediate liquidity support, Restoration of Input Tax Credit (ITC) on GST, Ease of Doing Business from over-regulation and excessive licensing, a fair & equitable E-Commerce Policy for the survival and revival of the Restaurant Sector from the Hon’ble Finance Minister today," the letter stated.

Referring to the extension to the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) up to March 23, and an additional Rs 50,000 crore for hospitality, the NRAI head implied that more direct and immediate support could be granted.

The extension to the ECLGS will 'will allow one-year moratorium extension for loans availed under the ECLGS Scheme but it may ease current liquidity issues only for some businesses which have existing credit lines or outstanding sanction available loans' the letter read.

"... no specific announcements were made for the Restaurant Industry and we are yet again left to fend for ourselves," he added in the letter.

'Food industry, the hardest-hit under COVID-19 pandemic'

Detailing the setback to the said industry, Suri mentioned, "In FY21, the Indian Food Services Industry contracted severely leading to a permanent closure of over 25% of Food Business Operators which resulted in job losses of nearly 24 Lakh people. In FY21, the Food Services Industry in India declined by 53% and was estimated to be worth INR 2,00,762 Cr, compared to INR 4,23,624 Cr in FY2020."

National Restaurant Association of India's demands