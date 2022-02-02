Shiv Sena Flays Union Budget 2022: 'Dashed People's Expectations, Looks Like A Manifesto'

Breaking his silence on the Union Budget 2022-23, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray opined that it had dashed the expectations of the common people. He lamented that the budget had failed to address problems such as unemployment, inflation, declining incomes and challenges faced by the MSME sector. Taking a dig at BJP, Thackeray reckoned that the growing uneasiness among the people had failed to influence the Centre's approach in the Union Budget.

Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray commented, "Rising unemployment, inflation, declining incomes have caused great uneasiness in the minds of common people. The Corona outbreak poses a major challenge to MSMEs. Private investment is declining at a time when the purchasing power of the people is declining. In such a scenario, concrete answers were expected from the Union Budget. But the uneasiness does not seem to have reached the Centre. Therefore, Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has responded that this budget dashes the expectations of the common man including the employees."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Tourism, Protocol and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray was also not enthused with the Union Budget. He said, "This budget looks more like a manifesto. In this budget mostly announcements are made and it will be important to see the outcome. Many cities are announced to be built as smart cities but no timeline has been given."

वाढती बेरोजगारी, महागाई, सातत्याने कमी होत चाललेलं उत्पन्न यामुळे सर्वसामान्यांच्या मनात प्रचंड अस्वस्थता आहे. कोरोना प्रादुर्भावामुळे सुक्ष्म,लघु आणि मध्यम उद्योग क्षेत्रासमोर मोठी आव्हाने उभी राहिली आहेत, लोकांची क्रय शक्ती कमी होत असताना खासगी क्षेत्रातील गुंतवणूक कमी होत आहे. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) February 1, 2022

Key features of Union Budget

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the second digital Union Budget which laid emphasis on 4 priorities - PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action. PM Gati Shakti is driven by 7 engines - Roads, Railways, Airports, Ports, Mass Transport, Waterways and Logistics Infrastructure. It entails the formulation of the master plan for expressways, completion of 25,000 km national highways in 2022-23, construction of 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains and the National Ropeways Development Plan.

As far as agriculture is concerned, FM Sitharaman announced the promotion of chemical-free natural farming, post-harvest value addition, branding of millet products, use of Kisan drones and launch of a fund with blended capital to finance agriculture startups. She also revealed that Rs 44,605 crore had been allocated for the Ken-Betwa river linking project. Moreover, she stated that the Centre would extend all possible support for the implementation of 5 more river-linking projects provided the respective state governments reach a consensus on the same.

In order to offset the loss to children who have missed out on school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 'One Class One TV channel' programme will be expanded to 200 TV channels. Furthermore, she added that a digital university will be established with world-class quality education. In 2022-23, the fiscal deficit is estimated to be 6.9% of the GDP. On the direct taxation front, she proposed a provision permitting taxpayers to file an Updated Return on payment of additional tax, tax relief for persons with disability, extended tax incentives for start-ups and declared a 30% tax on income earned by transfer of virtual digital assets.