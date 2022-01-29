Union Budget 2022: Smartphone Prices To Hike Or Drop? Here's What To Expect

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the crucial Union Budget 2022 on February 1. The Budget Session of the parliament will commence from January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. This year also COVID-19 protocols have been placed as several Parliament ministers have tested positive for the virus in recent times.

Ahead of the Union Budget on Tuesday, experts have been discussing and dissecting the many expectations from the budget. In regards to electronics and smartphones, the mobile handset industry has seen a gradual movement towards higher-priced smartphones in recent years. The industry experts are now expecting further support from the government in the upcoming budget with demands like lowered taxes and increased credit.

Smartphone prices to drop after Union Budget 2022?

Analysing the smartphone industry, the average selling price (ASP) of mobile phones has been pushed up to Rs 17,800, from Rs 14,600 a year ago and this is a positive sign for the sector. The industry is now expecting more of an upward movement in the coming years. Being the world’s second-largest handset market, several Indian manufacturers are in contention to take over the market in the years to come. Currently, Chinese companies like Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and Realme, along with market leaders Samsung dominate the sector.

Recently, several smartphone manufacturers have witnessed the market on the rise, backed by the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. Industry experts are now suggesting ways to support the formation of an ecosystem to push exports and support the resurrection of home-bred brands. As of today, the industry experts recommend the government budget to enhance credit to domestic companies, in order to help them outgrow the foreign players in the market.

ICEA demands drop in tax on mobile phones

Market experts expect the government to enhance credit to increase the guarantee of Rs 1,000 cr for domestic companies that have applied for PLI. Meanwhile, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) is also demanding a lowering in GST on mobile phones. Currently, the tax on mobile phones is at 18%, which the experts suggest being brought down to 12%. Moreover, the companies are also expecting more PLI schemes to increase the domestic manufacturing of products relating to the technology market.

Furthermore, the companies are expecting a continuation of the 20% customs duty placed on high-end phones. However, several experts want the maximum peg to be lowered to around Rs 4,000 per device. Based on the recommendations proposed by the domestic industry leaders and the ICEA, local producers will benefit massively and the prices of smartphones could come down. However, the smartphone prices could see a certain hike if the government chooses to keep the tax and loan policy unchanged.

Image: PTI/ UNSPLASH